Trump ordered to pay $2 million to settle foundation settlement he vowed to fight

A judge ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million to settle a lawsuit by a group of nonprofit organizations for “persistent” violations of charities law by his family’s foundation.

The 2016 civil suit claimed the Trump Foundation unlawfully coordinated with the Trump campaign, and accused the president and his three eldest children of violating federal and state campaign finance laws and abused the foundation’s tax-exempt status, reported CNN.

The settlement came nearly a year after the foundation agreed to be dissolved under judicial supervision.

Trump vowed last year that he would fight the lawsuit, tweeting: “I won’t settle this case!”