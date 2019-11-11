Trump press secretary uncorks legally illiterate rant about impeachment being ‘against the Constitution’
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on Monday went off on a nonsensical rant about the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry.
During an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Grisham accused House Democrats of violating the Constitution by impeaching Trump, despite the fact that impeachment is a process outlined in the Constitution.
“Undermining the president is dangerous and it does go against the Constitution,” Grisham said. “It does go against the American people, which is something that is happening in Congress right now.”
In reality, Article I, Section 2, Clause 5 of the United States Constitution gives the House of Representatives “the sole Power of Impeachment,” which can be used if the president commits “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
Some legal scholars have argued that Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden fall under the legal definition of bribery, as outlined 18 U.S.C. § 201(b), which states that any public official who “corruptly demands, seeks, receives, accepts, or agrees to receive or accept anything of value personally or for any other person or entity, in return for… being influenced in the performance of any official act” is breaking the law.
Stephanie Grisham says the impeachment inquiry is “undermining a president” and that to do so “go[es] against the Constitution and it does go against the American people.” She says it is “dangerous.” Reality: An impeachment inquiry is well within the confines of the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/UAInrfO7bb
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 11, 2019
