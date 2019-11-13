Trump reduced to panicky all-caps tweets and quoting Fox & Friends ahead of impeachment hearings

President Donald Trump on Wednesday sent out a series of angry and panicky tweets in the hours leading up to the House of Representatives’ first open impeachment hearings.

The president began his day by tweeting out supportive quotes from Wednesday’s episode of “Fox & Friends” that all proclaimed the president’s innocence.

“‘Millions of Americans will see what a partisan sham this whole thing is.’ Rush Limbaugh @foxandfriends,” the president wrote. “The Democrats have stacked the deck against President Trump and the Republicans. They have leaked out everything. @SteveDoocy @foxandfriends.”

After this apparently didn’t get the message across, the president sent out all-caps tweets that said, “NEVER TRUMPERS!” and “RELEASE THE TRANSCRIPT!”

“Never Trumpers” is a reference to members of his own administration who will be testifying against him during the impeachment hearings, including ambassador Bill Taylor and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. And Trump has been calling on his supporters to read the “transcript” of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that shows the president repeatedly pressed to have the Ukrainian government investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Read all of the president’s pre-impeachment hearings tweets below.

“Millions of Americans will see what a partisan sham this whole thing is.” Rush Limbaugh @foxandfriends Also, why is corrupt politician Schiff allowed to hand over cross examination to a high priced outside lawyer. Did that lawyer ever work for me, which would be a conflict? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2019

The Democrats have stacked the deck against President Trump and the Republicans. They have leaked out everything. @SteveDoocy @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2019

…the most powerful tool the legislative branch has, Impeachment, & they’ve turned it into a political cudgel, which is not at all what the Founders intended. When you hear Schiff use all these words like quid pro quo, it is because they can’t specify that Donald Trump broke.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2019

….any laws or did anything wrong, and they have to move away from quid pro quo because there was no quid, and there was no quo. Ukraine got it’s money (3 weeks early), and there was no investigation.” @CharlesHurt @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2019

NEVER TRUMPERS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2019

