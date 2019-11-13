Quantcast
Trump reduced to panicky all-caps tweets and quoting Fox & Friends ahead of impeachment hearings

Published

43 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Wednesday sent out a series of angry and panicky tweets in the hours leading up to the House of Representatives’ first open impeachment hearings.

The president began his day by tweeting out supportive quotes from Wednesday’s episode of “Fox & Friends” that all proclaimed the president’s innocence.

“‘Millions of Americans will see what a partisan sham this whole thing is.’ Rush Limbaugh @foxandfriends,” the president wrote. “The Democrats have stacked the deck against President Trump and the Republicans. They have leaked out everything. @SteveDoocy @foxandfriends.”

After this apparently didn’t get the message across, the president sent out all-caps tweets that said, “NEVER TRUMPERS!” and “RELEASE THE TRANSCRIPT!”

“Never Trumpers” is a reference to members of his own administration who will be testifying against him during the impeachment hearings, including ambassador Bill Taylor and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. And Trump has been calling on his supporters to read the “transcript” of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that shows the president repeatedly pressed to have the Ukrainian government investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Read all of the president’s pre-impeachment hearings tweets below.

