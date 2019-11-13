Quantcast
WATCH LIVE: House Intelligence committee holds first public Trump impeachment hearing

Published

1 hour ago

on

On Wednesday morning the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold its first public impeachment hearing looking into allegations that President Donald Trump abused his office by attempting pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce an investigation that would benefit the president politically in return for releasing $400 million in much-needed security aid.

The hearing will be overseen by House Intel chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) and the first two witnesses will be Bill Taylor, the top US diplomat in Ukraine, and George Kent, the State Department’s deputy assistant secretary for European and Eurasian affairs.

Under new rules passed by the Democratic-majority, the chairman and ranking GOP member of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), will each get 45-minute blocks to ask questions.

As CNN reports, “Democrats hope the 45-minute blocks will give them the time to walk witnesses through their full stories like they were able to do in the closed-door depositions, where the majority and minority alternated hourlong and 45-minute rounds. The format also means that Democrats will get to lay out their case with the witness for a full 45 minutes without GOP interruption, before Republicans then get to do the same to try to push back against the Democratic arguments.”

You can watch a live feed below:

