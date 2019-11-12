CNN’s John Berman tears apart leaked GOP anti-impeachment talking points piece by piece
CNN’s John Berman on Tuesday tore apart Republicans’ new anti-impeachment talking points and expressed astonishment that this was the best they could come up with to defend President Donald Trump.
Referring to talking points first reported by Axios, Berman went over the GOP’s arguments line by line and showed why they are unlikely to convince anyone of the president’s innocence.
“‘The July 25th phone call shows no conditionality or evidence of pressure,'” Berman began, quoting the first talking point. “The president says, ‘Do me a favor’ and brings up just the Bidens and the 2016 election, and also there are witnesses saying that there’s all kinds of conditionality around that call!”
Berman went on to give the same treatment to the other talking points as well.
“‘The Ukrainian government was not aware of the hold on aid during the July 25th call’ — that may be so, but there is new evidence they were aware much earlier than we thought,” Berman said. “‘Security assistance hold was lifted on September 11th’ — that was a couple of days after the White House knew about the whistleblower complaint! I’m surprised these are the four points Republicans are leading with.”
“I think it’s the best they’ve got,” replied New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who noted that testimony from multiple witnesses has left the GOP with very little room to mount robust defenses of the president’s actions.
White House aides want Trump to stop saying his Ukraine phone call was ‘perfect’: CNN’s Jim Acosta
On Monday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta said President Donald Trump's aides were frustrated with the president's defense of his phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he apparently tried to use military aid to extort political dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
Furthermore, there is fear in the White House that some Republicans may defect and vote to impeach the president — which would wreck their narrative.
"I just spoke with a source close to the White House a short while ago who objected to the president continuing to say that his phone call with the leader of the Ukraine was 'perfect,'" said Acosta. "Nobody really is echoing that message on behalf of the president. It doesn't seem that anybody here in Washington, except for the most partisan of partisans feels, that the president's phone call with the leader of Ukraine was perfect."
House Democrat smacks down Trump’s claim of ‘doctored’ transcripts: ‘Those transcripts are reviewed by those witnesses’
On Monday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," during a discussion of acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney's legal situation, Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) trashed President Donald Trump's claim that the transcripts from the impeachment hearings were somehow falsified.
"I will say that the craziness continues," said Connolly. "For the president today to assert, based on nothing, the transcripts were doctored and don't really reflect the deposition of the witnesses we heard from — and by the way, those transcripts are reviewed by those witnesses and their attorneys before they're released for accuracy — but secondly, of course, to have the chief of staff of the president actually suing his own White House to get a decision about whether or not he's required to respond to congressional demand for testimony or the White House directive really brings us into all-new territory in terms of craziness. And it's really disturbing to watch."