Trump sent Giuliani henchman on ‘a secret mission’ to Ukraine — during White House holiday party: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

The story of Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman got even weirder on Friday evening.

CNN’s Vicky Ward, the author of the 2019 book Kushner, Inc.: Greed. Ambition. Corruption. The Extraordinary Story of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, published a bombshell report about the White House’s 2018 annual Hanakkah party.

In attendance, were former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and two of his associates who have been indicted: Parnas and Fruman.

“At one point during the party that night, Parnas and Fruman slipped out of a large reception room packed with hundreds of Trump donors to have a private meeting with the President and Giuliani, according to two acquaintances in whom Parnas confided right after the meeting,” Ward reported.

“Word of the encounter in the White House last December, which has not been previously reported, is further indication that Trump knew Parnas and Fruman, despite Trump publicly stating that he did not on the day after the two men were arrested at Dulles International Airport last month,” she noted.

“Eventually, according to what Parnas told his confidants, the topic turned to Ukraine that night. According to those two confidants, Parnas said that ‘the big guy,’ as he sometimes referred to the President in conversation, talked about tasking him and Fruman with what Parnas described as ‘a secret mission’ to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter,” she explained.

Parnas reportedlt told one person it was like a “James Bond mission.”

Read the full report.

Republicans privately concede Democrats are ‘winning the narrative’ on impeachment: Politico reporter

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 15, 2019

By

Capitol Hill Republicans are privately conceding that House Democrats are "winning the narrative" on impeachment, a Politico correspondent reported on MSNBC Friday evening.

Politico congressional reporter Melanie Zanona was interviewed by Brian Williams on "The 11th Hour" about the breathtaking testimony from Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who was cheered at the conclusion of her televised testimony before Congress.

Sondland blasted Rudy Giuliani for messing ‘everything up’ — but with far more colorful language: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 15, 2019

By

The first reporter to obtain a copy of David Holmes' opening testimony behind-closed-doors to Congress continued to flush out his reporting on Friday evening.

Holmes' opening was first obtained by CNN's Manu Raju.

"Testimony undercuts key WH defense: That Trump was just concerned about corruption in Ukraine. After talking with Trump, Holmes asked if it was true that Trump didn’t give a 'sh*t' about Ukraine; Sondland responded that Trump only cared about the 'big stuff:' probe into Bidens," Raju reported.

