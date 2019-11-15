Trump sent Giuliani henchman on ‘a secret mission’ to Ukraine — during White House holiday party: report

The story of Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman got even weirder on Friday evening.

CNN’s Vicky Ward, the author of the 2019 book Kushner, Inc.: Greed. Ambition. Corruption. The Extraordinary Story of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, published a bombshell report about the White House’s 2018 annual Hanakkah party.

In attendance, were former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and two of his associates who have been indicted: Parnas and Fruman.

“At one point during the party that night, Parnas and Fruman slipped out of a large reception room packed with hundreds of Trump donors to have a private meeting with the President and Giuliani, according to two acquaintances in whom Parnas confided right after the meeting,” Ward reported.

“Word of the encounter in the White House last December, which has not been previously reported, is further indication that Trump knew Parnas and Fruman, despite Trump publicly stating that he did not on the day after the two men were arrested at Dulles International Airport last month,” she noted.

“Eventually, according to what Parnas told his confidants, the topic turned to Ukraine that night. According to those two confidants, Parnas said that ‘the big guy,’ as he sometimes referred to the President in conversation, talked about tasking him and Fruman with what Parnas described as ‘a secret mission’ to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter,” she explained.

Parnas reportedlt told one person it was like a “James Bond mission.”

