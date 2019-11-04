Trump starts off the day with another bewildering tweet about ‘covfefe’
President Donald Trump started off Monday morning by tweeting about “covfefe,” one of his most famous Twitter typos.
A thoroughbred named for the baffling tweet — sent shortly after midnight on May 31, 2017 — won $1 million at the Breeders’ Cup in California.
“Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” the president tweeted more than two years ago.
Trump replied to a tweet by Fox Business contributor Mitch Roschelle, who tweeted about the racehorse’s win, with yet another confusing post about covfefe.
“Great! But how do you know it was a ‘mistweet?’” Trump tweeted. “May be something with deep meaning!”
Great! But how do you know it was a “mistweet?” May be something with deep meaning! https://t.co/00EXMCgQLp
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2019
Other Twitter users were bewildered.
Have you been up all ngiht looking for weird stuff to retweet?
— D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) November 4, 2019
You have the writing skills of a five year old.
‘Deep meaning’, you can barely articulate.
Give it a rest, you absolute lemon.
— Jon Fish 🐠 (@lionel_jon) November 4, 2019
If you tweeted it, that rules out any chance of ‘deep meaning’.
— IM🍑 T R U M P 🗽 (@cheetofacts) November 4, 2019
Remember. When Trump misspells or mis-tweets something it’s only for two reasons…
1: Brings media attention to the tweet and gets the tweet more impact
2: Makes his supporters think that all the Facts are just Fake News
Fact is Donald Trump is a fear-mongering demagogue
— ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) November 4, 2019
Sir, put down the hamberder.
— Concerned Citizen (@politicsbos) November 4, 2019
We know because you are not capable of deep meaning.
— Dave (@WyoDem) November 4, 2019
#Covfefe is the nuclear code isn't it, Donald? https://t.co/6aXyijoTBg
— Jack Macpherson (@latts92) November 4, 2019
Because we all know covfefe has no meaning.
— Raider Royalty (@oaktownraiders) November 4, 2019
His cult members will totally believe ‘covfefe’ had some secret deep meaning. Because they’re fucking idiots. https://t.co/CbwqCiPvOR
— NashvilleSass (@SassNashville) November 4, 2019