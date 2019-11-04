Trump starts off the day with another bewildering tweet about ‘covfefe’

President Donald Trump started off Monday morning by tweeting about “covfefe,” one of his most famous Twitter typos.

A thoroughbred named for the baffling tweet — sent shortly after midnight on May 31, 2017 — won $1 million at the Breeders’ Cup in California.

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” the president tweeted more than two years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump replied to a tweet by Fox Business contributor Mitch Roschelle, who tweeted about the racehorse’s win, with yet another confusing post about covfefe.

“Great! But how do you know it was a ‘mistweet?’” Trump tweeted. “May be something with deep meaning!”

Great! But how do you know it was a “mistweet?” May be something with deep meaning! https://t.co/00EXMCgQLp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Other Twitter users were bewildered.

Have you been up all ngiht looking for weird stuff to retweet? — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) November 4, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

You have the writing skills of a five year old. ‘Deep meaning’, you can barely articulate. Give it a rest, you absolute lemon. — Jon Fish 🐠 (@lionel_jon) November 4, 2019

If you tweeted it, that rules out any chance of ‘deep meaning’. — IM🍑 T R U M P 🗽 (@cheetofacts) November 4, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember. When Trump misspells or mis-tweets something it’s only for two reasons… 1: Brings media attention to the tweet and gets the tweet more impact 2: Makes his supporters think that all the Facts are just Fake News Fact is Donald Trump is a fear-mongering demagogue — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) November 4, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Sir, put down the hamberder. — Concerned Citizen (@politicsbos) November 4, 2019

We know because you are not capable of deep meaning. — Dave (@WyoDem) November 4, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Because we all know covfefe has no meaning. — Raider Royalty (@oaktownraiders) November 4, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT