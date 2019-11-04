Quantcast
Trump starts off the day with another bewildering tweet about ‘covfefe’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump started off Monday morning by tweeting about “covfefe,” one of his most famous Twitter typos.

A thoroughbred named for the baffling tweet — sent shortly after midnight on May 31, 2017 — won $1 million at the Breeders’ Cup in California.

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” the president tweeted more than two years ago.

Trump replied to a tweet by Fox Business contributor Mitch Roschelle, who tweeted about the racehorse’s win, with yet another confusing post about covfefe.

“Great! But how do you know it was a ‘mistweet?’” Trump tweeted. “May be something with deep meaning!”

Other Twitter users were bewildered.

