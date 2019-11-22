Trump trashed for spreading lies and Russian propaganda during bonkers Fox & Friends interview

President Donald Trump called in to “Fox & Friends” to rant against the impeachment inquiry and spread more Russia-backed conspiracy theories.

The president called the show he frequently cites on Twitter for a wide-ranging, free-form interview to attack his enemies and spread misinformation, and confused and appalled social media users attempted to fact check some of his wild claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Crowdstrike is not Ukrainian 2. The NRCC hired Crowdstrike 3. There was no physical DNC server so it couldn’t be given to anybody 4. Fiona Hill literally just testified that this is a conspiracy theory pushed by Russian intelligence https://t.co/zrKUz3HT1g — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) November 22, 2019

Earlier, Trump said that Obama literally sent nothing more to Ukraine than pillows and sheets. Obama did refuse lethal aid, but he sent armored Humvees, drones, counter-mortar radars, night vision devices. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 22, 2019

Ask and ye shall receive… https://t.co/k1HbThrdte — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) November 22, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has been admitting for about two and a half years now that he fired Comey because of the Russia investigation. https://t.co/dZy8scxWSv — Sarah Posner (@sarahposner) November 22, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Just a note, this is the level of caution the president displays when he knows *he is on national television.* Imagine the closed-door stuff. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) November 22, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump says deal with China is very close. I’m in Beijing, in meetings with much of the leadership. Nobody is that confident. Not one of them. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 22, 2019

I will never stop marveling over the fact that after all this time Trump sincerely seems to have no idea how tariffs work. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) November 22, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

How does anyone listen to Trump ramble and want him in charge of anything? — Grudge of Whales (@grudging1) November 22, 2019

Remember that there are people who think Donald Trump is a virile god-man — ric flair drippini (@jesseltaylor) November 22, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Even after all these years, I’m still never sure which one is Doocy and which one is Kilmeade. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) November 22, 2019

Wait I thought he wanted nothing. He wrote it down twice before reading it aloud. https://t.co/P0NIFFJaxM — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 22, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

If you need proof that Trump shouts into the phone, tune in to his live interview on Fox & Friends right now — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) November 22, 2019

Oopsie. Did he accidentally say the quiet part out loud again?🤣 — MamaH (@hharkins011) November 22, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

he’s been talking on Fox News for 50 mins — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) November 22, 2019

“I know exactly who it is,” Trump says of the whistleblower on Fox and Friends — Jill Colvin (@colvinj) November 22, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Doocy and Kilmeade try to put out a quasi-legal disclaimer that they don't know who the whistleblower is, and Trump says they're lying. Surely it's a stress free morning in the Fox & Friends control room this morning. — Jake Lahut (@JakeLahut) November 22, 2019

I didn’t think Trump could sound more guilty, but after that FOX and Friends interview, he literally sounds more guilty. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 22, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump just said on Fox and Friends that he electrified the wall to know what people are doing. When they tried to ask him about it, he glossed right over it.Does this man ever stop lying?????👹😵 — Teresa Johnson (@teresasd) November 22, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

This is dumb. Fox is Fox all day, when Trump is on and when Trump isn’t on. https://t.co/duphPH1j7Y — Armando (@ArmandoNDK) November 22, 2019

Trump is still rambling on Fox. Lying. Repeating. Sad. — PeaceSeeker (@Gram66MD) November 22, 2019

trump still ranting (lying) about the server and corruption, many people.. they say… what a lying, traitor, moron, deflecting questions on his network, fox news, fox and friends, "we have a lot of information, but I can't tell you my source" "fake news, democrats" trump ranting — JK #WakeUp (@jjk098) November 22, 2019

Trump appears to blame his aide Kellyanne Conway for her husband's criticism (Conway has previously attacked anyone who made such a link) On Fox, Trump said Conway "must have done some number on him." "She must've done some bad things to him, because that man's crazy." — Toluse Olorunnipa (@ToluseO) November 22, 2019

cognitive decline is a thing that happens sometimes, and we do our best to care for people when it does. what we don't do is leave them in charge of the nuclear arsenal. — Just Plain Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) November 22, 2019

Donald Trump begins praising Rep. Elise Stefanik for defending him, but gets distracted while discussing stardom and seems to briefly forget what he was talking about in the first place. pic.twitter.com/BsfSdNJkk3 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 22, 2019