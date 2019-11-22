Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump trashed for spreading lies and Russian propaganda during bonkers Fox & Friends interview

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump called in to “Fox & Friends” to rant against the impeachment inquiry and spread more Russia-backed conspiracy theories.

The president called the show he frequently cites on Twitter for a wide-ranging, free-form interview to attack his enemies and spread misinformation, and confused and appalled social media users attempted to fact check some of his wild claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Endangered GOP candidates still clinging to Trump despite recent losses and evidence he is driving up Democratic turnout: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

November 22, 2019

By

According to a report at Vox, Republicans facing stiff challenges in the 2020 election are not abandoning embattled Donald Trump despite recent high profile governorship losses in Kentucky and Louisiana where the president put his prestige on the line in an effort to help the GOP candidates.

Following losses by incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin of Kentucky and challenger Eddie Rispone in Louisiana after the president held multiple rallies for them and tweeted out 'get out and vote' encouragement, GOP officeholders who are facing uphill battles to hold their seats in battleground states are not yet willing to part ways with Trump before the 2020 election.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is ignoring his duties to obsess over impeachment and panic about GOP betrayal: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 22, 2019

By

According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump thinks of little else other than the ongoing impeachment hearings being conducted by the Democratic-controlled House and is in a constant of panic that Republicans may turn on him.

Te report notes that the president has put all policy initiatives aside to concentrate on pushing back on impeachment and running for re-election earlier than had been anticipated.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Democrats intend to present Mueller findings in next round of impeachment hearings

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 22, 2019

By

House Democrats would like to hold at least one impeachment hearing on findings from Robert Mueller's report, but must first sort out court challenges to witnesses and evidence from that investigation.

Roger Stone's trial, which ended in a guilty verdict on all seven counts, raised new questions about whether President Donald Trump perjured himself in written responses to the special counsel's questions, and Democrats may present that evidence and examine Mueller's findings on obstruction of justice, reported Politico.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.
Offer Expires In:
LEARN MORE
close-link