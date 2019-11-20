Trumper Scott Jennings slams Devin Nunes for ‘being caught totally flat-footed’
It’s clear the morning testimony didn’t go as well as Republicans had wanted. The concern was evident on the face of House Minority Leader Devin Nunes (R-CA), who exchanged glances with the GOP counsel.
Republican Scott Jennings is quick to defend the White House and the GOP, but Wednesday even he was forced to concede his party wasn’t prepared for what EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland testified.
CNN host John King noted that the Republican counsel brought up Rudy Giuliani and his business relationships in Ukraine, outside of his work for President Donald Trump.
“Watch that for the beginning of an effort to say, ‘This was Rudy Giuliani not the president,'” King predicted.
Jennings agreed, saying, “there’s nowhere else to go” with the president’s defense.
“I mean, Sondland is dropping him in. The president clearly won’t want to take responsibility for it,” Jennings continued. “Rudy’s not coming to the committee as I understand so he’s not going to show up and refute it.”
After the huge panel began talking over themselves, Jennings cut in again, saying the Republicans need “something here.”
“Obviously Sondland has come in — Nunes, by the way, was caught, totally flat-footed by his opening statement,” Jennings said.
CNN host Jake Tapper said that it was clear Nunes thought Sondland was there to help the GOP. Clearly, that did not turn out to be the case.
“They were caught flat-footed this morning,” Jennings agreed. “They need to have something now. And the only possible way to do this — do what they should have done a month ago; and that’s to say, ‘Having Giuliani in the middle of this at the beginning was galactically bad judgment and a dumb idea. That’s not impeachable.'”
Former federal prosecutor and legal analyst Laura Coates explained that even with Giuliani as the fall-guy, there is no way to refute that the president abused the power of his office.
Trump is desperately cherry-picking portions of Sondland’s testimony to ignore the bombshells: CNN correspondent
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins noted how President Donald Trump is desperately trying to focus on the narrow portions of E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland's testimony that put him in a good light — and ignoring the trove of damning new information against him.
"[Sondland] makes it clear, absolutely, totally discarding what the president and his allies are saying for weeks," said anchor Wolf Blitzer.
"What the White House [is] relying on, and what the president was reading from earlier, was the conversation where he had called the president to ask if there was a quid pro quo, and he said the president got angry and said there was not one and that he didn't want anything from Ukraine," said Collins. "What they are ignoring is what he started his testimony with today, that yes, in relation to the aid to the White House — to the White House call and the White House meeting, there was a quid pro quo. And we should note there has still been no White House meeting for the Ukrainian leader."
Republican analyst thinks the House Republicans are ‘setting up’ Mick Mulvaney to be the fall-guy for Trump
Republicans were caught off-guard this morning when their key witness, Ambassador Gordon Sondland, started outing key administration officials, as well as the president and vice president, for the bribery efforts with Ukraine.
Republican strategist Amanda Carpenter noted that she doesn't care what White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham is spinning and twisting.
"What I saw today was he's trying to draw a distinction between the quid pro quo between the White House visits and the aid," Carpenter said. "He owns up to the fact, yeah, we held up the White House visits for the investigations. He doesn't deny that. But every time the discussion got to the money, [he] didn't want to hear anything about this."
Trump aides and GOP lawmakers ‘freaking out’ after being ‘blindsided’ by Gordon Sondland’s testimony
Allies of President Donald Trump are "freaking out" after the damning testimony from Ambassador Gordon Sondland, CNN's Jim Acosta reported Wednesday.
The administration had been caught flat-footed by Sondland's testimony.
"White House lawyers pressed in recent days to learn from Sondland’s legal team what the ambassador would tell Congress about the president and claims of a “quid pro quo” in his much-anticipated testimony today," The Washington Post reported Wednesday. "Sondland’s lawyers declined however to provide the White House with an early peek into the account that this key impeachment witness would give lawmakers about his interactions with the president."