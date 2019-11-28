Trump’s 2020 campaign attacks Washington Post for reporting the president is not actually Rocky Balboa

President Donald Trump’s campaign attacked The Washington Post with a bizarre claim.

The attack occurred after the president posted a photoshopped a picture of his face on the body of actor Sylvester Stallone’s body from the movie Rocky III.

The newspaper tweeted, “Trump tweets doctored photo of his head on Sylvester Stallone’s body, unclear why.”

The Trump campaign took issue with the newspaper’s characterization.

“Washington Post claims – without evidence – that [Trump] shared a ‘doctored’ photo,” the campaign wrote.

Washington Post claims – without evidence – that @realDonaldTrump shared a “doctored” photo. https://t.co/iOvNdsFJIc — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) November 27, 2019

Trump’s campaign was ruthlessly mocked for their attack, here’s some of what people were saying:

“The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” — George Orwell — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) November 27, 2019

So you’re claiming that Trump actually has Sylvester Stone’s body from Rocky III? Did they attach his head at Walter Reed? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 28, 2019

This is the thing with authoritarian regimes and their loyalists. They gaslight so much and forget to take into consideration that people have eyes and ears. — Olga Lautman (@olgaNYC1211) November 28, 2019

Spoiler: the photo is the evidence. https://t.co/NAsvmrDzN1 — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) November 28, 2019

Is your argument here that it was real? https://t.co/5xGWyj3ixD — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) November 28, 2019

🤣🤣🤣 TFW you're living really really large. https://t.co/fNEjTjBgpZ — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 29, 2019

He is a morbidly obese assclown that is so insecure needs to post something he isnt.#ImpeachTrump

Without evidence stupid https://t.co/yur0IeftNb — WeThePeople🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PrincessBravato) November 29, 2019

I would like to remind everyone that one of the articles of impeachment against Andrew Johnson in 1868 was just for generally 'bringing dishonor and ridicule upon the office of the president" https://t.co/GiMgtsOCrP — Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) November 28, 2019

Trump's just gonna have to strip down and prove it to everyone I guess. https://t.co/sxjthMkWfg — Corey Pein 😃🤑😐😩💀 (@coreypein) November 28, 2019