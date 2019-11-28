Trump’s 2020 campaign attacks Washington Post for reporting the president is not actually Rocky Balboa
President Donald Trump’s campaign attacked The Washington Post with a bizarre claim.
The attack occurred after the president posted a photoshopped a picture of his face on the body of actor Sylvester Stallone’s body from the movie Rocky III.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2019
The newspaper tweeted, “Trump tweets doctored photo of his head on Sylvester Stallone’s body, unclear why.”
The Trump campaign took issue with the newspaper’s characterization.
“Washington Post claims – without evidence – that [Trump] shared a ‘doctored’ photo,” the campaign wrote.
Washington Post claims – without evidence – that @realDonaldTrump shared a “doctored” photo. https://t.co/iOvNdsFJIc
— Team Trump (@TeamTrump) November 27, 2019
Trump’s campaign was ruthlessly mocked for their attack, here’s some of what people were saying:
“The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” — George Orwell
— Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) November 27, 2019
"without evidence"
Our eyes still work, chief. pic.twitter.com/FzVobxtfZj
— Gary M. Sarli♿️ (@GMSarli) November 27, 2019
So you’re claiming that Trump actually has Sylvester Stone’s body from Rocky III?
Did they attach his head at Walter Reed?
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 28, 2019
This is the thing with authoritarian regimes and their loyalists. They gaslight so much and forget to take into consideration that people have eyes and ears.
— Olga Lautman (@olgaNYC1211) November 28, 2019
Oh, & then there's this: "Who wore it better?" pic.twitter.com/N4nHbvIBMW
— SuzieB🌊🇺🇸🌊 (@rue_berger) November 28, 2019
Breaking: photographic evidence pic.twitter.com/oLBwaG6UNa
— ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) November 28, 2019
Hot…🔥🔥🔥🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/B03gXlw4QH
— Rachel (@RachelTheWary) November 28, 2019
Spoiler: the photo is the evidence. https://t.co/NAsvmrDzN1
— Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) November 28, 2019
Is your argument here that it was real? https://t.co/5xGWyj3ixD
— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) November 28, 2019
🤣🤣🤣 TFW you're living really really large. https://t.co/fNEjTjBgpZ
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 29, 2019
He is a morbidly obese assclown that is so insecure needs to post something he isnt.#ImpeachTrump
Without evidence stupid https://t.co/yur0IeftNb
— WeThePeople🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PrincessBravato) November 29, 2019
I would like to remind everyone that one of the articles of impeachment against Andrew Johnson in 1868 was just for generally 'bringing dishonor and ridicule upon the office of the president" https://t.co/GiMgtsOCrP
— Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) November 28, 2019
Did @TheOnion hack this account? https://t.co/CEURsySkCS
— Steve Marmel (@Marmel) November 28, 2019
Trump's just gonna have to strip down and prove it to everyone I guess. https://t.co/sxjthMkWfg
— Corey Pein 😃🤑😐😩💀 (@coreypein) November 28, 2019
2020 Election
Trump’s 2020 campaign attacks Washington Post for reporting the president is not actually Rocky Balboa
President Donald Trump's campaign attacked The Washington Post with a bizarre claim.
The attack occurred after President photoshopped a picture of him on the body of actor Sylvester Stallone's body from the movie Rocky III.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1199718185865535490
The newspaper tweeted, "Trump tweets doctored photo of his head on Sylvester Stallone’s body, unclear why."
The Trump campaign took issue with the newspaper's characterization.
2020 Election
Mike Bloomberg pollster was ‘simultaneously on the payroll’ of Ukrainian oligarch: report
Billionaire former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg was paying a top advisor who was also likely on the payroll of a Ukrainian oligarch, according to an analysis of a new public filing by New York Times reporter Ken Vogel.
"Mike Bloomberg’s presidential pollster has ended his years-long representation of a Ukrainian oligarch briefly scrutinized by U.S. law enforcement during its investigation into Russian election-meddling," The Daily Beast reported on Tuesday.
2020 Election
Without dialing for dollars or lobbyist meetings, Ocasio-Cortez raised more money than any other House Democrat in third quarter
"While many try to belittle a progressive agenda that centers working people and the public good, in truth it's more powerful than ever."
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raised more money for reelection than any other House Democrat in the third quarter of 2019, an achievement the New York Democrat touted as a testament to the power of grassroots fundraising over schmoozing with corporate lobbyists and wealthy executives.