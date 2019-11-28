Quantcast
Trump’s 2020 campaign attacks Washington Post for reporting the president is not actually Rocky Balboa

1 hour ago

President Donald Trump’s campaign attacked The Washington Post with a bizarre claim.

The attack occurred after the president posted a photoshopped a picture of his face on the body of actor Sylvester Stallone’s body from the movie Rocky III.

The newspaper tweeted, “Trump tweets doctored photo of his head on Sylvester Stallone’s body, unclear why.”

The Trump campaign took issue with the newspaper’s characterization.

“Washington Post claims – without evidence – that [Trump] shared a ‘doctored’ photo,” the campaign wrote.

Trump’s campaign was ruthlessly mocked for their attack, here’s some of what people were saying:

