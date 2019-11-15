Trump’s attack on Yovanovitch is ‘exactly’ what Republicans hoped wouldn’t happen: Fox News producer
President Donald Trump attack on former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch is “exactly” what Republicans hoped wouldn’t happen during the impeachment hearings, according to Fox News’ senior Capitol Hill producer.
As Yovanovitch testified during the second public House impeachment hearing on Friday, Trump said on Twitter that everywhere she “went turned bad.”
“She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors,” he tweeted.
Fox’s Chad Pergram said the move “played into Dems hands as they wanted to portray Yovanovitch as a sympathetic figure.”
“We didn’t need that,” a senior GOP source told him.
Trump's tweet attacking Yovanovitch is exactly what GOPers didn't want to have happen. Played into Dems hands as they wanted to portray Yovanovitch as a sympathetic figure. "We didn't need that." That's what a Senior GOP source tells Fox about the President's tweet.
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 15, 2019
At least one Republican member of the House Intelligence Committee has spoken out against Trump’s attack.
“I disagree with the tweet. I think Ambassador Yovanovitch is a public servant, like many of our public servants in the foreign service,” said GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York.
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, however, defended it.
Jim Jordan defends Trump tweet: "Look, the President has been frustrated with this relentless attack on him by the Democrats that started even before he was president. I think the American people can relate to the frustration,"
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 15, 2019
Feds now probing Giuliani’s links to Ukrainian natural gas projects – and if he profited from them
Federal investigators are now probing the ties of the President's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, into Ukrainian energy projects, and if he stood to gain financially in a business venture headed by his two "henchmen" who are now in jail.
The two associates infamously aided Giuliani's efforts in Ukraine to launch investigations into Joe Biden and Hunter Biden in an attempt to assist President Donald Trump's re-election efforts, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Fears grow on digital surveillance: US survey
Americans are increasingly fearful of monitoring of their online and offline activities, both by governments and private companies, a survey showed Friday.
The Pew Research Center report said more than 60 percent of US adults believe it is impossible to go about daily life without having personal information collected by companies or the government.
Most Americans are uneasy about how their data is collected and used: 79 percent said they are not comfortable about the handling of their information by private firms, and 69 percent said the same of the government.
Seven in 10 surveyed said they think their personal data is less secure than five years ago, while only six percent said it is more secure, the report found.
CNN legal analysts rip apart Jim Jordan’s ‘nonsensical’ defense of Trump witness intimidation
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig blasted Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for arguing that President Donald Trump hadn't engaged in witness intimidation by tweeting attacks on a former ambassador as she testified against him in the impeachment inquiry.
Jordan argued the tweet can't be witness intimidation because Marie Yovanovitch wouldn't have known about the attack if Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) hadn't read it to her, but Honig said the GOP lawmaker's claim was ridiculous.
"His point is nonsensical," Honig said. "Of course, she was going to find out about a tweet that went out to 60 million people-plus. The law covers any way you look regarding timing."