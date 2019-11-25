‘Trump’s base is a cult’: Rick Perry slammed after saying Donald Trump is ‘the Chosen One’ in Fox News interview

Rick Perry shocked some Fox News viewers when he announced during the weekend that Donald Trump was ‘sent by God’ to lead the country. The outgoing US Energy Secretary also told Fox & Friends’ hosts that President Trump was ‘the Chosen One.’

“God’s used imperfect people all through history,” Perry said, naming several Biblical figures. “King David wasn’t perfect, Saul wasn’t perfect, Solomon wasn’t perfect.”

The interview, which can be seen below, was met with scorn and derision. Here’s a sample:

“A man too arrogant, too self-absorbed, to seek God’s forgiveness is precisely the type of leader John Adams prayed would never occupy the White House” – Rick Perry https://t.co/ecNUH44VFX — Tim Miller (@Timodc) November 25, 2019

Wow. #RickPerry said trump is “the chosen one” & was sent from god. A few years ago that very same man called trump a “cancer” and a “false prophet.” Corruption sure changes things for ppl. The only god @SecretaryPerry worships is money. #FakeChristian https://t.co/SbHmJzj6HT — Fulcrum (@Joe_Dameron8) November 25, 2019

I still can’t get over the idea that Rick Perry thinks Trump was Gods pick. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 25, 2019

Here we go.

A fake Christian invokes the Lord’s name to support a fake president.

Again. Fox News teases interview with Rick Perry saying Trump was God’s “chosen one’ to be president https://t.co/RgUkOpZgSt — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) November 25, 2019

If former reality TV host/casino owner Donald Trump is heaven sent, as Rick Perry claims, than it’s true God has a weird sense of humor. — Jim Heath (@JimHeathTV) November 25, 2019

Rick Perry is the latest to say Trump is “the chosen one”.

It looks like a cult. It walks like a cult. It quacks like a cult.

Yes, people. Trump’s base is a cult. pic.twitter.com/eLBgFFIyU5 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 25, 2019

