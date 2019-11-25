Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Trump’s base is a cult’: Rick Perry slammed after saying Donald Trump is ‘the Chosen One’ in Fox News interview

Published

39 mins ago

on

Rick Perry shocked some Fox News viewers when he announced during the weekend that Donald Trump was ‘sent by God’ to lead the country. The outgoing US Energy Secretary also told Fox & Friends’ hosts that President Trump was ‘the Chosen One.’

“God’s used imperfect people all through history,” Perry said, naming several Biblical figures. “King David wasn’t perfect, Saul wasn’t perfect, Solomon wasn’t perfect.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The interview, which can be seen below, was met with scorn and derision. Here’s a sample:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: corrections[email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani considered representing Ukrainian state-run bank in lawsuit against corrupt founder

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 25, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's personal attorney considered representing a state-owned Ukrainian bank this summer while leading an apparent extortion scheme against the foreign country.

Rudy Giuliani confirmed that he held discussions with Privatbank about assisting in a civil suit to recover assets linked to a former owner with ties to Ukraine's president, reported Bloomberg News.

The former New York City mayor ultimately decided not to take on the case, but the episode illustrates how willing Giuliani was to engage in foreign business despite potential conflicts of interest.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The Trump administration’s white supremacy is no surprise — but it raises the stakes on impeachment and 2020

Published

8 mins ago

on

November 25, 2019

By

Like the president he serves, White House senior adviser Stephen Miller is a white supremacist. Miller believes that white people should be the most powerful group in the United States and around the world. He has worked diligently and enthusiastically to advance that goal through public policy.

Miller is not a “white nationalist.” To use such language is to legitimate the ways white supremacists have tried since the 1970s to repackage themselves so as to appear more “mainstream” and “reasonable” in order to win over more white Americans.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Sarah Sanders still covering for Trump: ‘He reads more than anybody I know’

Published

15 mins ago

on

November 25, 2019

By

Sarah Sanders doesn't work in the White House anymore, but she's still twirling fantasies for President Donald Trump.

The former White House press secretary disputed claims by an anonymous White House official in the book "A Warning," and insisted Trump could focus his attention on more than one subject at a time, reported Newsweek.

"I've watched this process play out so many times, sat in hundreds of meetings with the president, and the idea that he can only take in one or two bullets is absurd," Sanders told Fox News on Sunday. "I've watched him consume massive amount of information, process it quickly and make decisions."

Continue Reading
 
 