Trump’s ‘divisive’ new hire will ‘inject chaos’ into the impeachment process: ex-White House official

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day” to explain the next stage of the impeachment proceedings, the former White House press secretary under Bill Clinton claimed a new adviser to Donald Trump was likely hired to inject “chaos into the process.”
Speaking with CNN hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Avlon, Joe Lockhart was asked about the recent hiring of Mark Penn, a former Clinton pollster, who has reportedly been counseling the White House on political strategy.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Given the amount of information that came out just during the last inquiry, are you surprised that, according to CNN’s polling, that impeachment basically was steady at 50 percent from the previous month,” host Avlon asked. “And I’ve got to ask you this too, what do you make of Mark Penn, your former Clinton colleague going to the White House to give advice to President Trump?”
“I’m not completely surprised about there being no real movement because, remember, there was a big move between late spring until the Ukraine story happened,” Lockhart replied. “This is an unusual case where the confession came first, the transcript. with the president admitting he did it. And then we just built lots of evidence to prove yes he did it, even though he confessed.”
Turning to the hiring of Penn, Lockhart added, “I don’t expect — on Mark Penn — as a partisan Democrat, I’m glad he’s advising the president. He’s a very divisive guy, not well-liked among his peers and he will inject chaos into the process.”
“Oh, just what we need,” co-host Camerota laughed.
Watch below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Happy Holidays!
… from all of us at Raw Story. In this season of giving, we want to thank you for visiting our site, and we hope you have a safe and joyful holiday season. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. This year, we’ve revealed efforts to sabotage solar power, exposed billionaire tax evasion by a major Trump donor and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… from all of us here at Raw Story. In this season of giving, we want to thank you for visiting our site, and we hope you have a safe and joyful holiday season. Like you, we believe in progressive journalism — and we’re investing in it as other sites give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
The United States Constitution does not guarantee democracy.
This may be surprising. After all, we learned in school that the Constitution is the foundational source of our democracy and our freedom. As citizens living in America, we all feel a sense of security that we are free from abuse of power by the government because we know we are protected by our cherished Constitution.
Indeed, all of that is true. But the Constitution alone, by itself, is not sufficient.
When South Carolina lawmakers confirmed a batch of new magistrates this year, one nominee stood out from the pack: Mike Pitts.
The former state House member had made a name for himself in Columbia as a staunch defender of the Confederate flag, and on Facebook he has penned anti-immigration screeds and used racially charged language. In May, for example, he posted a photo of New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, an African American Democrat running for president. His caption: “Cory Booker alway [sic] looks like he just hit crack real hard.”
After his mother was killed by a driver delivering Amazon packages, Tyler Hayes wrote a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
Hayes asked Bezos to come up with safer ways for Amazon’s contractors to deliver packages so that no other family would experience the devastation his has.
“Amazon is a leading company in so many areas, but is repeatedly cited for putting its workers at risk from over working, which has put others at risk as well,” Hayes wrote. “Maybe it was simply carelessness by one driver at one time that forever impacted my life, but I don’t think so. I think this attitude of reckless speed stems from the top and trickles down.”