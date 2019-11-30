Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s latest defense is that impeachment hearings should not occur while he’s out of town

Published

1 min ago

on

While on vacation at Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump attacked Democrats for the impeachment inquiry into his solicitation of foreign election assistance.

“I will be representing our Country in London at NATO, while the Democrats are holding the most ridiculous Impeachment hearings in history,” Trump argued

“Read the Transcripts, NOTHING was done or said wrong,” Trump argued, despite the fact the transcript revealed him soliciting foreign election assistance in violation of federal law.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scheme was also confessed on national TV by White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and Trump’s defense attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

“The Radical Left is undercutting our Country. Hearings scheduled on same dates as NATO,” Trump complained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘The most Boomer thing I’ve ever seen’: Internet roasts Joe Biden for ‘No Malarkey’ campaign bus

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 30, 2019

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden unveiled a new campaign bus on Friday -- emblazoned with "Joe" and "No Malarkey."

The "No Malarkey" line was delivered by Biden over seven years ago in a campaign debate against Paul Ryan.

"Former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday launched his 'No Malarkey' bus tour in Iowa, part of a bid to regain momentum among the state’s voters ahead of the nation’s first presidential caucuses," Fox News reports. "The frontrunner’s eight-day bus tour is part of an effort to sharpen his pitch before the Feb. 3 caucuses as polls have shown Biden slipping in the first-in-the-nation state."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

How voting against impeachment could cost Republican Fred Upton his seat in Congress

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 30, 2019

By

The impeachment debate on Capitol Hill could doom one moderate Republican who is trying to chart his path in the era of Donald Trump.

"For more than 30 years and under five presidents, Republican Rep. Fred Upton easily won reelection to his southwest Michigan House seat by promoting “common-sense values” and bipartisan accomplishments," The Detroit News reported Saturday. "But then came the hyperpolarized politics of the Donald Trump era. Now no one, including Upton, really knows what the future holds for him heading into the 2020 election."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Boris Johnson vows action after terrorist attack on the London Bridge

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 30, 2019

By

Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed Saturday to review Britain's sentencing system after a convicted terrorist released early from prison stabbed two people to death and injured three in a London Bridge attack.

Members of the public have been hailed as heroes for preventing even greater loss of life by tackling Usman Khan -- one armed with a five-foot (1.5-metre) narwhal tusk and another with a fire extinguisher -- before police shot him dead.

Video footage of the confrontation showed Khan, 28, being challenged by a man, reportedly a Polish chef, wielding the tusk -- believed to have been grabbed from the historic hall where the stabbings began -- as another person sprayed him with the extinguisher.

Continue Reading
 
 