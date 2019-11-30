Trump’s latest defense is that impeachment hearings should not occur while he’s out of town

While on vacation at Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump attacked Democrats for the impeachment inquiry into his solicitation of foreign election assistance.

“I will be representing our Country in London at NATO, while the Democrats are holding the most ridiculous Impeachment hearings in history,” Trump argued

“Read the Transcripts, NOTHING was done or said wrong,” Trump argued, despite the fact the transcript revealed him soliciting foreign election assistance in violation of federal law.

The scheme was also confessed on national TV by White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and Trump’s defense attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

“The Radical Left is undercutting our Country. Hearings scheduled on same dates as NATO,” Trump complained.

I will be representing our Country in London at NATO, while the Democrats are holding the most ridiculous Impeachment hearings in history. Read the Transcripts, NOTHING was done or said wrong! The Radical Left is undercutting our Country. Hearings scheduled on same dates as NATO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2019