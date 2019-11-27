Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Unmitigated ludicrousness’: WaPo reporter incredulous at Trump’s mind-bending lie about Rudy Giuliani

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump on Tuesday unleashed a flagrant lie about orders he gave to his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

During an interview with Bill O’Reilly, Trump claimed that he didn’t direct Giuliani to go to Ukraine on his behalf despite the fact that Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to work with Giuliani in his quest to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Washington Post reporter Philip Bump took a look at all the evidence surrounding the president’s interactions with Giuliani on Ukraine and deemed his statement to O’Reilly an act of “unmitigated ludicrousness.”

In particular, Bump looks at not only the transcript of Trump’s infamous call with Zelensky, but also the sworn testimony from European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland about the way that Trump demanded that policy toward Ukraine be handled through Giuliani.

“Well, when the president says ‘Talk to my personal attorney’ and then Mr. Giuliani as his personal attorney makes certain requests or demands, we assume it’s coming from the president,” said Sondland.

Additionally, Bump says that Giuliani himself has stated that he was going to Ukraine on Trump’s behalf — and not anyone else’s.

“So when Giuliani told the New York Times in May that he planned to travel to Ukraine to advocate investigations that would ‘be very, very helpful to my client, and may turn out to be helpful to my government,’ we’re meant to assume what?” Bump asks rhetorically. “That Giuliani was referring to some client beyond Trump? When Giuliani further said specifically that Trump ‘basically knows what I’m doing, sure, as his lawyer,’ how are we to interpret that?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the whole fact check here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

George Conway slams Elise Stefanik as ‘a spectacle of mendacity’ after report suggests she could lose her seat in 2020

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 27, 2019

By

By all accounts, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) had never been on the radar as a vocal defender of President Donald Trump until the impeachment hearings began. She voted for the president's agenda about 90 percent of the time in the previous Congress, but went to great pains to cultivate an image of herself as moderate and pragmatic, and in the private depositions at the impeachment proceedings, she asked polite and nonpartisan questions of witnesses. Nevertheless, at public hearings, she seized the role of Trump advocate in a big way, putting the spotlight on herself as she denounced the hearings publicly and attacked Democrats.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Evangelicals’ top excuse for backing Trump torn to shreds in scathing NYT column

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 27, 2019

By

Evangelical Christians say they feel under siege and want a purported "street fighter" like President Donald Trump to protect them from the onslaught of secular liberalism.

This worldview was given voice recently by Attorney General Bill Barr, who delivered a speech at Notre Dame in which he accused liberals of promoting "the unbridled pursuit of personal appetites at the expense of the common good" and bemoaned "the campaign to destroy the traditional moral order."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Melania Trump was booed because she’s ‘married to a criminal who’s destroying democracy’: Rob Reiner

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 27, 2019

By

On Tuesday, actor and director Rob Reiner tweeted that First Lady Melania Trump had earned the boos from her teenage audience while at a Baltimore high school for an opioid event — because she is "married to a Criminal who’s destroying Democracy."

Don’t think I’ve ever heard of a First Lady being booed. But when you’re married to a Criminal who’s destroying Democracy, it comes with the territory.

— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 26, 2019

Continue Reading
 
 