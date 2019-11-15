WATCH LIVE: House Intelligence committee holds Day Two of Trump impeachment hearings

On Friday morning the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold its secomnd public impeachment hearing looking into allegations that President Donald Trump abused his office by attempting pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce an investigation that would benefit the president politically in return for releasing $400 million in much-needed security aid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday’s witness is Marie Yovanovich, who, NBC reports, “served as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine from 2016 until May of this year, when she was recalled from her post. The longtime diplomat, who President George W. Bush named ambassador to Kyrgyzstan in 2005 and ambassador to Armenia in 2008, was the subject of a disinformation campaign by corrupt Ukrainian politicians that was amplified in the U.S. by [former New York City Mayor Rudy] Giuliani.”

You can watch live video below: