WATCH: Will Ferrell plays Ambassador Gordon Sondland on ‘Saturday Night Live’

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” on Saturday ridiculed President Donald Trump’s “chopper talk” interactions with the White House press corps, where the president shouts out journalists with the noise of Marine One in the background.

The skit, with Alec Baldwin playing Trump, ridiculed the president writing his talking points in Sharpie marker.

In the skit, Trump ignored the questions he was asked while attempting to distance himself from Ambassador Gordon Sondland.

“I know him, but I don’t know him, know him,” Trump argued.

He was then joined by Will Ferrell, who portrayed Ambassador Sondland — and who repeatedly joked about Trump’s quid pro quo with Ukraine.

“I just want to go on the record and say you guys need to lay off my boy,” Ferrell’s character said. “Everybody loves his ass.”

“Ukraine, Russia — they’ll do anything for this man,” he continued. “I know, I asked.”

Watch: