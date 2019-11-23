Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Will Ferrell plays Ambassador Gordon Sondland on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Published

18 mins ago

on

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” on Saturday ridiculed President Donald Trump’s “chopper talk” interactions with the White House press corps, where the president shouts out journalists with the noise of Marine One in the background.

The skit, with Alec Baldwin playing Trump, ridiculed the president writing his talking points in Sharpie marker.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the skit, Trump ignored the questions he was asked while attempting to distance himself from Ambassador Gordon Sondland.

“I know him, but I don’t know him, know him,” Trump argued.

He was then joined by Will Ferrell, who portrayed Ambassador Sondland — and who repeatedly joked about Trump’s quid pro quo with Ukraine.

“I just want to go on the record and say you guys need to lay off my boy,” Ferrell’s character said. “Everybody loves his ass.”

“Ukraine, Russia — they’ll do anything for this man,” he continued. “I know, I asked.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Will Ferrell plays Ambassador Gordon Sondland on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Published

16 mins ago

on

November 23, 2019

By

NBC's "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday ridiculed President Donald Trump's "chopper talk" interactions with the White House press corps, where the president shouts out journalists with the noise of Marine One in the background.

The skit, with Alec Baldwin playing Trump, ridiculed the president writing his talking points in Sharpie marker.

In the skit, Trump ignored the questions he was asked while attempting to distance himself from Ambassador Gordon Sondland.

"I know him, but I don't know him, know him," Trump argued.

He was then joined by Will Ferrell, who portrayed Ambassador Sondland -- and who repeatedly joked about Trump's quid pro quo with Ukraine.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: The president was spotted at Trump Hotel DC on Saturday night — handing out a wad of cash

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 23, 2019

By

The president of the United States spent Saturday evening dining at a hotel he owns that is located inside a federal government building.

Trump, with his wife Melania, was spotted Saturday evening dining at Trump Hotel DC.

Dining was not all he did, Trump 2020 advisor board member Harlan Hill posted video of the president handing out a wad of cash.

Watch:

President @realDonaldTrump just gave the staff at @TrumpDC a wad of cash in appreciation for their great service! So generous!#MAGA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CvtGEVr9Jq

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ethics complaint filed against Devin Nunes — he may get stuck with a big bill to reimburse taxpayers

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 23, 2019

By

Republican Congressman Devin Nunes is once again facing an inquiry by the House Ethics Committee.

An ethics complaint was filed against the Fresno Republican, who is the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee.

The complaint, filed by the Democratic Coalition, accuses Nunes of "abuse of his official office" in violation of House rules.

The Democratic Coalition filed the complaint late Friday night after news broke of @DevinNunes’ secret meetings with Ukrainians to dig up dirt on @JoeBiden.#NunesResign https://t.co/1EaD8AJGUe

Continue Reading
 
 