White House demanded Lindsey Graham stop a bill recognizing the Armenian genocide

President Donald Trump welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the White House where he trashed the Kurdish people, showed a propaganda film attacking the Kurds and denied the Armenian genocide.
There was a resolution that would recognize what happened to the Armenian people an outright genocide, a measure that would have angered Erdoğan.
Between 1914 and 1923, the Ottoman Empire systematically exterminated and expelled approximately 1.5 million Armenians within their borders. There were 2 million Armenians in the empire before 1914. By the end of the mass attack, there were just 400,000 left. Calling them out on it, however, has become a political issue.
According to Axios, what wasn’t previously reported was that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was furious with Erdoğan during the meeting. But when he left, the White House told him he must block the bill recognizing the genocide.
“After the meeting, we kind of huddled up and talked about what happened,” he said. A White House official told Graham Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) intended to bring up the resolution and they told him, “please object.”
Graham confirmed the case to Axios in an interview on Sunday. The House of Representatives has already passed the measure.
“I said sure,” he said. “The only reason I did it is because he [Erdoğan] was still in town. … That would’ve been poor timing. I’m trying to salvage the relationship if possible.”
Graham said he wouldn’t object next time the bill is brought up. He didn’t have to, the White House had Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) do it instead.
“Senator Perdue objected due to concerns that passage of the resolution would jeopardize the sensitive negotiations going on in the region with Turkey and other allies,” said a spokesperson for the senator.
Read the full Axios report.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.