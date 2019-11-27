‘Yeah, I don’t know’: Defeated Meghan McCain admits she can’t justify Trump’s blatant lie about Rudy Giuliani

The hosts of ABC’s “The View” took a blowtorch to President Donald Trump’s flagrant lie about not ordering personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to travel to Ukraine.

After playing a clip of the president denying he had anything to do with Giuliani’s Ukraine trips to radio host Bill O’Reilly, co-host Joy Behar mocked the president for saying that Giuliani might have traveled to Ukraine to help out some other unspecified clients.

“Rudy has other criminals he has to represent!” she joked.

“At one point, I thought Rudy was only representing him!” added co-host Whoopi Goldberg. “That’s what he said!”

Co-host Meghan McCain seemed to meekly provide some cover for the president by portraying Giuliani as a loose cannon who may have legitimately been acting on his own.

“I think the problem is he doesn’t seem entirely in control of himself in interviews,” she said. “That’s why I have distrust for him, because he seems so manic and frenetic when he’s speaking on this, and his timelines are really off, so I think he’s a completely irrational actor in all this.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin, however, threw cold water on this theory by saying there’s no way the president’s personal attorney would have traveled to Ukraine claiming to be working on the president’s behalf without the president’s blessing.

“Who would believe Rudy was acting on his own, and went rogue?” she asked.

“Yeah, I don’t know,” McCain admitted.