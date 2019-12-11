‘A bunch of crap!’ Lindsey Graham explodes over ‘salacious’ Russian prostitute allegations in Steele dossier
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) exploded during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing over “salacious” claims in an opposition research dossier compiled on President Donald Trump.
The South Carolina Republican delivered a lengthy opening statement before Justice Department inspector general Michael Horowitz testified on his investigative report on the origins of the Russia probe, and Graham made numerous false statements before bearing down on the dossier author.
“Christopher Steele went all over the United States trying to get media outlets to public this garbage,” Graham said. “The first thing is about the golden shower, about the sexual encounter that President Trump supposedly had in a Ritz Carlton Hotel in Russia.”
“In December of 2016, John McCain goes to a national security conference in Canada, and somebody tells him about the Steele dossier and it’s bad and you need to know about it, and it gets to John McCain,” Graham continued. “John McCain puts it in his safe, he gives it to me and I read it, and the first thing I thought of was, ‘Oh my god.'”
Graham suspected the dossier could be Russian disinformation, but he said he considered whether the claims might be true — before angrily denying them in the congressional hearing.
“If you read this document, the first thing you would think of is they got something on Donald Trump,” he said. “It is stunning, it is damning, it’s salacious, and it’s a bunch of crap.”
Breaking Banner
‘Useful Idiots’: Tonight’s impeachment debate will show how the GOP is now the ‘Grand Old Putin’ party
When Congress begins debating changes in the articles of impeachment Wednesday night, we will see on full display how Congressional Republicans, to defend Donald Trump, have given up any pretense of principle, the rule of law and loyalty to the country.
House Republicans have embraced Trump’s win-for-Trump-at-all-costs philosophy.
Think of them as the kind of cowards who would never jump on a hand grenade, but would instinctively push the person next to them onto the explosive. This is a political extension of the economic philosophy that we’ve got ours, tough for you, in Republican tax, spend and regulatory policy,
Goldman Sachs employees revolt over company’s decision to host Confederate flag-defender Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley is getting some pushback from some Goldman Sachs employees in the wake of comments she made that some interpreted to be a defense of the Confederate flag, Bloomberg reports.
The employees spoke up regarding the former UN ambassador's scheduled appearance at the firm's New York offices, and have asked Goldman President John Waldron to cancel the appearance.
Barr won’t let Trump supporters give up ‘deep state’ conspiracy theories: MSNBC anchor
MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says the Justice Department inspector general's testimony doesn't matter, because the attorney general had already undercut his credibility.
Michael Horowitz, the department's inspector general, told the Senate Judiciary Committee about the findings in his report on the origins of the Russia probe, but Mitchell said Attorney General William Barr made that testimony unnecessary.
"At this stage, everybody is locked into their positions," Mitchell said. "You're never going to persuade the partisans who support the president's conspiracy theories. You see them at the rallies and out on the campaign trail."