‘Add it to the pile of lies’: CNN guest destroys Rudy Giuliani for shamelessly falsifying his resume
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani launched a new Facebook page aimed at promoting his purported “investigation” in Ukraine, but it has been marred from the start by false claims the former New York mayor has made about his own work experience.
In particular, Giuliani lists himself as a former United States attorney general and a current government employee. In reality, Giuliani never served as AG and he is not on the payroll of the federal government and only works as President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.
CNN panelist Josh Rogin on Wednesday slammed Giuliani for falsifying his resume, even as he has come under legal scrutiny for potentially illegal activities related to his work in Ukraine on the president’s behalf.
“Add it to the pile of lies and other crazy things that Rudy Giuliani has said over the last few months as he’s run around the world representing the United States in a shadow diplomacy that has apparently been endorsed by the president and thrown U.S. policy, especially in Ukraine, but not only Ukraine, into utter chaos,” Rogin said.
Rogin went on to say that Giuliani’s actions have done “nothing but confuse foreign countries and interject a lot of chaos” into global affairs.
Watch the video below.
Breaking Banner
McConnell facing possible GOP revolt after Republican senator blasts him for colluding with Trump on impeachment: CNN
Reacting to comments made by Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), where she took a shot at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for openly colluding with the White House on President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, a CNN guest suggested she may have opened the door to more GOP senators to break ranks.
In an interview with local news station KTUU, Murkowski claimed she was “disturbed” about McConnell’s remarks about coordinating with the White House.
CNN
‘Add it to the pile of lies’: CNN guest destroys Rudy Giuliani for shamelessly falsifying his resume
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani launched a new Facebook page aimed at promoting his purported "investigation" in Ukraine, but it has been marred from the start by false claims the former New York mayor has made about his own work experience.
In particular, Giuliani lists himself as a former United States attorney general and a current government employee. In reality, Giuliani never served as AG and he is not on the payroll of the federal government and only works as President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.
CNN panelist Josh Rogin on Wednesday slammed Giuliani for falsifying his resume, even as he has come under legal scrutiny for potentially illegal activities related to his work in Ukraine on the president's behalf.
Breaking Banner
John Bolton leveled for running to Axios to bash Trump — but refusing to testify in impeachment trial
Appearing on CNN on Christmas morning to discuss the coming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, former prosecutor Elie Honig said it was time for former national security adviser John Bolton to finally come for forward and tell what he knows about the president.
Noting that the Bolton sat down with Axios to discuss the president's dealings with North Korea, Honig says he needs to do more.
Speaking with "New Day" fill-in host Alison Kosick, Honig was asked about what Bolton has to offer.
"Former national security adviser John Bolton sat down with Axios earlier this week bashing the stance on North Korea," Kosick began. "What do you think? What message does this send?"