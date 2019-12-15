‘Always inaccurate’: Trump melts down on Fox News after their new poll shows impeachment support rising

Donald Trump once again attacked another Fox News poll that showed growing support for his impeachment — ranting that their numbers are “always inaccurate” and “they got it all wrong.”

Taking to Twitter — of course — the president ranted about his favorite conservative network and advised them to hire another pollster that will provide them — and him – with numbers that he finds more pleasing.

According to the president, “The @foxnewPolls, always inaccurate, are heavily weighted toward Dems. So ridiculous – same thing happened in 2016. They got it all wrong. Get a new pollster!”

Trump did find a silver-lining in the data he could believe in, adding, “Approval Rating in Republican Party = 95%, a Record! Overall Approval Rating = 51%. Think of where I’d be without the never ending, 24 hour a day, phony Witch Hunt, that started 3 years ago!”

You can see the tweets below:

