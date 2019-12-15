‘Always inaccurate’: Trump melts down on Fox News after their new poll shows impeachment support rising
Donald Trump once again attacked another Fox News poll that showed growing support for his impeachment — ranting that their numbers are “always inaccurate” and “they got it all wrong.”
Taking to Twitter — of course — the president ranted about his favorite conservative network and advised them to hire another pollster that will provide them — and him – with numbers that he finds more pleasing.
According to the president, “The @foxnewPolls, always inaccurate, are heavily weighted toward Dems. So ridiculous – same thing happened in 2016. They got it all wrong. Get a new pollster!”
Trump did find a silver-lining in the data he could believe in, adding, “Approval Rating in Republican Party = 95%, a Record! Overall Approval Rating = 51%. Think of where I’d be without the never ending, 24 hour a day, phony Witch Hunt, that started 3 years ago!”
You can see the tweets below:
The @foxnewPolls, always inaccurate, are heavily weighted toward Dems. So ridiculous – same thing happened in 2016. They got it all wrong. Get a new pollster!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019
Approval Rating in Republican Party = 95%, a Record! Overall Approval Rating = 51%. Think of where I’d be without the never ending, 24 hour a day, phony Witch Hunt, that started 3 years ago!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019
2020 Election
All I want for Christmas is Democracy
As the House of Representatives prepares to vote on articles of impeachment, and as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell openly colludes with Trump’s lawyers to fix the upcoming Senate trial, it’s more obvious than ever that Donald Trump is just a symptom of much more profound disease that has rendered our democracy dysfunctional. America is hardly alone in this regard.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Contrast McConnell with Paula Duncan, the Trump-supporting juror in Paul Manafort's criminal trial, who told NBC News, "I wanted Paul Manafort to be innocent, but he wasn't," and voted to convict him on all charges. She followed the evidence, just as jurors are supposed to. “I didn't believe politics had any place in that courtroom,” she said. “I knew I could be fair and impartial," and she was right.
2020 Election
‘Always inaccurate’: Trump melts down on Fox News after their new poll shows impeachment support rising
Donald Trump once again attacked another Fox News poll that showed growing support for his impeachment -- ranting that their numbers are "always inaccurate" and "they got it all wrong."
Taking to Twitter -- of course -- the president ranted about his favorite conservative network and advised them to hire another pollster that will provide them -- and him - with numbers that he finds more pleasing.
According to the president, "The @foxnewPolls, always inaccurate, are heavily weighted toward Dems. So ridiculous - same thing happened in 2016. They got it all wrong. Get a new pollster!"
2020 Election
How Michael Bloomberg made life worse for the poor in New York
Death catches us the way we live.
So it was last week in a lower Manhattan subway station that serves the financial district when Shamari Anderson, a homeless 2-year old boy, was struck and killed by an uptown 2 train during the evening holiday rush.
This article first appeared on Salon
According to press accounts, his 20-year-old mother was juggling bags from the Dollar Store when she put her son down to fix his clothes. In an instant, the high energy toddler escaped her grasp and was struck by the subway.