Americans still don’t know why Trump was rushed to Walter Reed hospital: ex-White House press secretary

Published

1 min ago

on

It’s been three weeks since President Donald Trump was rushed to Walter Reed hospital, and former White House press secretary Joe Lockhart reminded his Twitter following that Americans still don’t know what happened.

“It’s been 3weeks since the President made an unscheduled and rushed trip to Walter Reed. Americans have a right to know about the President’s health and the WH explanations doesn’t pass the smell test. I hope there are still enterprising reporters on this. Democracy dies in the dark,” Lockhart tweeted.

The White House correspondent for Playboy, Brian Karem, explained that he’s been trying to find information about Trump’s health for a very long time. Like his taxes, the president doesn’t want anyone to see his official health records or any x-rays that would disprove his bone spurs that got him out of serving in Vietnam.

“Some of us have been on this since we were told he could live to be 200,” said Karem. ‘But since POTUS doesn’t allow his officials to testify before congress imagine what he does to hide his health problems…”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
