Quantcast
Connect with us

Benjamin Netanyahu claims ‘huge’ victory after winning vote to continue leading Likud party

Published

1 min ago

on

Embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a “huge” victory Friday, after winning a leadership primary that ensures he will lead his right-wing Likud party into March elections.

Israel’s longest-serving premier, who faces a corruption indictment and a third general election in twelve months, was expected to beat rival Gideon Saar but the convincing margin of victory strengthened his position in the party he has dominated for 20 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

With all votes counted, Likud announced early Friday that Netanyahu had secured 72.5 percent, with Saar winning 27.5 percent.

“A huge win! Thank you to Likud members for their trust, support and love,” Netanyahu tweeted.

“With God’s and your help, I will lead Likud to a big victory in the upcoming elections and we will continue to lead the State of Israel to unprecedented achievements,” he added.

Around 57,000 Likud members cast their ballots across the country throughout Thursday a little less than 50 percent of those eligible.

Saar, a former minister seen as to the right of Netanyahu, campaigned on the basis that the leader was no longer able to win elections after deadlocked polls in April and September.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am content with my decision to have stood. Those who are unwilling to take a risk for what they believe in will never succeed,” Saar tweeted.

“My colleagues and I will stand behind (Netanyahu) in campaigning for the Likud’s success,” he added.

He announced his leadership challenge last month after Israel’s attorney general indicted the prime minister for fraud, bribery and breach of trust.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netanyahu, 70, denies the allegations, accusing the police, prosecutors and the media of a witch hunt.

Stephan Miller, a pollster who has worked on multiple Israeli campaigns, said Netanyahu had campaigned harder than ever before to defeat Saar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netanyahu held multiple campaign events a day in different parts of the country, while on Thursday his Facebook page broadcast live video of him phoning supporters.

In the campaign’s most dramatic moment on Wednesday, Netanyahu was rushed off stage at a rally in Ashkelon in southern Israel after a rocket was fired from the nearby Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

“His job was on the line and he fought to keep it successfully,” Miller said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Immunity focus

Netanyahu’s downfall has been predicted multiple times since he was elected for a second term in 2009, but he has defied expectations and beaten off multiple potential rivals.

He will likely remain prime minister at least until new elections on March 2.

Likud and the centrist Blue and White were near neck-and-neck after polls in March and September, with neither able to form a coalition under the country’s proportional system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Early polls indicate that the third round could again be a stalemate.

In the short term, attention will now turn to Netanyahu’s legal woes.

Netanyahu is accused of corruption in three separate cases, ranging from receiving illegal gifts worth thousands of dollars to offering to change regulatory framework in exchange for positive media coverage.

On Tuesday the country’s supreme court is expected to hold a hearing on whether a prime minister that has been indicted can form a government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under current understanding of the law, a prime minister is only forced to step down once convicted with all appeals exhausted.

Netanyahu also has until January 1 to decide if he will ask parliament for immunity.

Gayil Talshir, a professor of politics at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, said the result could embolden Netanyahu in his campaign against the charges.

“He is going to argue that the people chose him and not the mechanisms and the judiciary,” Talshir said.

“The big game for Netanyahu is immunity and for that he needs 61 votes (in the 120-seat parliament),” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s why giant inflatable rats are under attack in America

Published

54 mins ago

on

December 26, 2019

By

New Yorkers are used to seeing rats on the street but they are not always small, furry ones. Sometimes they are inflatable and taller than giraffes.

American unions use giant balloon rodents as a protest symbol, parking them outside company offices to highlight labor disputes.

"It's used to display injustice," said union organizer Justice Favor, beside a towering air-filled rat with scabby belly, buck teeth and demon eyes.

His organization, representing laborers, set up the rat outside the Manhattan offices of a developer it accuses of paying construction workers non-union wages one recent morning.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump outed the whistleblower — and the internet wants Twitter to ban his account: ‘Truly deplorable’

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 26, 2019

By

President Donald Trump was harshly criticized online after retweeting his 2020 campaign outing the identity of the White House whistleblower.

There were calls for it be a new article of impeachment and for Twitter to ban the commander-in-chief's account.

Here's some of what people were saying:

🙃https://t.co/jCOCnEmjQC

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump laughed at for Twitter attack on Justin Trudeau: ‘Your toupee glue is rotting your single-digit IQ’

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 26, 2019

By

Canadian networks airing the classic Christmas movie "Home Alone 2" drew attention for cutting out the scene in which Kevin gets directions from Donald Trump — a decision the networks have clarified had nothing to do with politics and was simply to format the movie for commercial breaks.

But on Thursday evening, the president tweeted a much more convoluted theory as to why the networks cut his scene: Because Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wanted to take revenge on Trump for being such a good trade negotiator:

I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade! https://t.co/sndS7YvIGR

Continue Reading
 
 