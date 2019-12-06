Quantcast
Connect with us

BUSTED: Ukrainian politician who peddles Biden dirt arrested as Giuliani visits Kyiv

Published

15 mins ago

on

A former Ukrainian lawmaker who has peddled dirt on Joe Biden’s family was arrested earlier this week in Germany, where he is awaiting extradition to his home country.

Oleksandr Onyshchenko, who had close ties to Ukraine’s former president before fleeing the country to avoid embezzlement allegations, was arrested Friday by German authorities at the request of Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, reported The Daily Beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“According to our information, Oleksandr was in the process of seeking international protection and could not be arrested in accordance with Article 33 of the international convention relating to the status of refugees,” said Oleg Ishemko, the former lawmaker’s attorney.

Onyshchenko was arrested as President Donald Trump’s allies continue seeking information about Burisma Group, where Biden’s son Hunter Biden once served as a board member.

The president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani flew to Kyiv this week to hold meetings on that topic, which is also being probed as part of the impeachment inquiry.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

What’s wrong with Trump Republican Party? It springs from the twin roots of political evil

Published

9 mins ago

on

December 6, 2019

By

On the Thursday of the second week of the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment hearings, former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara had a special guest on his weekly podcastCarl Bernstein. It was Bernstein, with fellow Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward, whose reporting broke open the story of how the Committee to Re-elect the President burglarized Democratic Party headquarters at the Watergate office building in Washington, D.C.  That reporting and the impeachment hearings that followed eventually forced President Richard Nixon to resign in disgrace in 1974. Bharara wanted to hear about what differences Bernstein sees between the Nixon impeachment proceedings and Donald Trump’s today.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Ukrainian politician who peddles Biden dirt arrested as Giuliani visits Kyiv

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 6, 2019

By

A former Ukrainian lawmaker who has peddled dirt on Joe Biden's family was arrested earlier this week in Germany, where he is awaiting extradition to his home country.

Oleksandr Onyshchenko, who had close ties to Ukraine's former president before fleeing the country to avoid embezzlement allegations, was arrested Friday by German authorities at the request of Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, reported The Daily Beast.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Matt Gaetz forgot which network he was on: Surprised CNN anchor said ‘I’ve never been called Sean Hannity’

Published

7 hours ago

on

December 5, 2019

By

Rep. Matt Gaetz seemed to confuse cable news networks during a Thursday appearance

Gaetz was interviewed by CNN's Chris Cuomo, who aggressively challenged Gaetz on the facts as the Florida Republican attempted to defend President Donald Trump.

Despite the fact Cuomo's interview was nothing like the puff segments Gaetz is used to on Fox, the congressman seemed confused by the end.

"Congressman, you are always welcome, wherever I am, at nine or eleven, whenever," Cuomo said.

"Thanks Sean," Gaetz replied.

"Did you just call me Sean?" Cuomo asked. "Did you just call me Sean?"

Continue Reading
 
 