‘Castor lies’: GOP counsel busted for peddling Ukraine falsehood in impeachment testimony

Published

2 hours ago

on

Republican counsel Stephen Castor lied during his impeachment defense of President Donald Trump.

The GOP attorney testified that Ukrainian officials “did not learn (military aid) was paused until the pause was reported publicly in the U.S. media on Aug. 28,” but Just Security editor-in-chief Ryan Goodman said that claim was false.

In fact, according to testimony from deputy assistant secretary of defense Laura Cooper, officials at the Ukrainian embassy were asking questions about U.S. aid as early as July 25 — the same day Trump pressed Ukraine’s president to investigate Joe Biden and his son.

The New York Times has reported that word of the freeze had gotten to high-level Ukrainian officials by the first week in August, and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testified that Ukraine raised concerns about the aid with the National Security Council in mid-August.

Rudy Giuliani’s indicted associate Lev Parnas also told representatives of the new Ukrainian government in May that the U.S. would freeze aid unless a Biden investigation was announced.

Ivanka Trump and dossier author Christopher Steele maintained a years-long correspondence

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 9, 2019

By

Dossier author Christopher Steele met Ivanka Trump nearly a decade before her father's election campaign, and they corresponded for years.

The relationship was alluded to in the Department of Justice inspector general's report released Monday, showing that Steele was favorably disposed to Donald Trump and his family due to the relationship.

ABC News confirmed that Steele and the president's daughter had met at a dinner in 2007, and Ivanka Trump corresponded with the former British spy about a possible working relationship.

Inspector general found ‘no evidence of political bias’ in Trump-Russia probe: report

Published

43 mins ago

on

December 9, 2019

By

Inspector General Michael Horowitz's report on the origins of the probe into the Trump campaign's contacts with Russia has found that there was no evidence of political bias on the part of law enforcement officials who began the investigation.

The Associated Press reports that the report "is expected to conclude there was an adequate basis for opening one of the most politically sensitive investigations in FBI history and one that Trump has denounced as a witch hunt."

The IG's report also found that former British spy Christopher Steele, whose infamous dossier on Trump featured salacious allegations about the president and Russian prostitutes, played no role in the opening of the probe, despite claims from Trump's Republican allies who argued that it was central to the investigation.

DOJ argues Congress can’t stop Trump Org from taking foreign payments — despite Constitution’s emoluments clause

Published

53 mins ago

on

December 9, 2019

By

The so-called emoluments clause has been the center of a case that many legal scholars have been making that President Donald Trump is regularly violating the Constitution by continuing to accept payments from foreign governments via his businesses.

The Washington Post reports that an attorney from the Trump Department of Justice argued on Monday that the emoluments clause doesn't actually prevent Trump from accepting payments from foreign governments, even though the clause specifically states that "no person holding any office of profit or trust under them, shall, without the consent of the Congress, accept of any present, emolument, office, or title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State."

