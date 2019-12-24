Quantcast
Connect with us

Christian Post journalist quits over pro-Trump editorial attacking Christianity Today

Published

2 hours ago

on

A Christian Post journalist quit over the outlet’s editorial slamming the evangelical Christianity Today‘s column bashing President Donald Trump as “immoral.”

The president lashed at Christianity Today, calling the publication founded by the Rev. Billy Graham a “far left magazine,” and the Christian Post accused its rival of “elitism” in an editorial that prompted one veteran staffer to quit, reported the Washington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Napp Nazworth, who worked for the Christian Post website since 2011, resigned Monday over the pro-Trump editorial.

“I never got the gist they were gung-ho Trumpian types,” Nazworth said. “Everything has escalated with the Christianity Today editorial.”

Nazworth, who has been critical of Trump and suggested leaders who supported him have “traded their moral authority,” said he doesn’t know what he will do next.

“I said, if you post this, you’re saying, you’re now on team Trump,” Nazworth said. “I’m just shocked that they would go this path.”

Nazworth said he felt “forced” to make the decision to quit, but added that his resignation was a mutual agreement with the outlet.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I got her a beautiful card’: Trump still not sure what he’s giving Melania for Christmas

Published

13 mins ago

on

December 24, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is waiting until the last minute to buy the first lady a Christmas gift.

The president told reporters on Christmas Eve, as he prepared to speak with military service members for a holiday conference call from his Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida, that he hadn't decided yet what to get wife Melania Trump.

"I got her a beautiful card,” Trump said. “(I'm) still working on a Christmas present.”

Even with just hours of shopping left before Christmas Day, the president said he's not worried.

“I’ve got a little time,” he said.

Asked what he got Melania for Christmas, POTUS says “I got her a beautiful card” but says he is “still working on a Christmas present”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ex-prosecutor slams Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell for cooking up a ‘drug deal’ over impeachment

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 24, 2019

By

On Tuesday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner laid into Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for openly admitting they will not act as impartial jurors in an impeachment trial — even though senators are required to take an oath to do so.

Every day in our country, jurors take an oath to do fair & impartial justice & decide cases based solely on the evidence. Mitch McConnell & Lindsey Graham are mocking that oath. Every American should be asking themselves, what kind of drug deal are McConnell & Graham cooking up?

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP’s Mike Lee working behind the scenes to get Trump acquitted on impeachment charges

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 24, 2019

By

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) has been working behind the scenes to get President Donald Trump acquitted in the Senate.

The Utah Republican has taken a lower-profile role than Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), but has been quietly coordinating impeachment strategy with White House counsel Pat Cipollone and taking the temperature of his GOP colleagues, reported Politico.

“He’s offended by the process in the House and he wants to make sure the Senate trial is not turned into a circus,” said Graham, who's been an outspoken Trump defender. “We all respect and the White House sought out his views … he’s been very constructive."

Continue Reading
 
 