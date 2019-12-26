Quantcast
Connect with us

Christian woman buries evangelicals for the ‘shameful moral stain’ of backing Trump

Published

10 mins ago

on

Chicago resident Esther Nieves has some harsh words for her fellow Christians when it comes to their continued support for President Donald Trump.

In a letter to the editor published by the Chicago Sun-Times, Nieves buried evangelicals who have cast their lot in with the president and she accused them of abandoning the biblical values that they have traditionally preached to their fellow Americans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As someone born and reared in an Evangelical Christian household, where the teachings of Jesus centered on love, reconciliation, and compassion, I reject the ill will and multiple layers of prejudice and divisiveness Donald Trump has wrought,” she wrote. “What would Jesus do? First, Jesus would not use Twitter to serve up daily doses of crude comments and hate-filled attacks on private citizens and public figures.”

Nieves also argued that Trump does not at all believe in Christianity, and said that he is cynically using Christians to secure his own political power.

“History will point to the shameful moral stain of Evangelical Christian leaders and of congregations who succumbed to Trump’s shrewd hypocrisy,” she wrote. “They will be depicted as having compromised their spiritual path, moral compass and prophetic voices to a charlatan. Let’s pray and work to change this reality, and to transform the nation into one of just, humane and equitable democratic principles and values.”

Read the whole letter here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Christian woman buries evangelicals for the ‘shameful moral stain’ of backing Trump

Published

9 mins ago

on

December 26, 2019

By

Chicago resident Esther Nieves has some harsh words for her fellow Christians when it comes to their continued support for President Donald Trump.

In a letter to the editor published by the Chicago Sun-Times, Nieves buried evangelicals who have cast their lot in with the president and she accused them of abandoning the biblical values that they have traditionally preached to their fellow Americans.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

George Conway hilariously ridicules Trump for failing to build his ‘wall’

Published

17 mins ago

on

December 26, 2019

By

"Build that wall! Build that wall!" the chants echoed throughout President Donald Trump's campaign rallies in 2016. But Thursday, the New York Times reported that the actual building of the wall is slow-going.

Trump's signature campaign promise is running up against two big, well, walls. Earlier this month, a second federal judge blocked Trump from re-allocating Pentagon funds Congress passed in the federal budgets. The other major barrier is a community of farmers and ranchers on the border who are fighting Trump from taking their land.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Finding intelligent life on other planets in the next decade isn’t as crazy as it sounds — here’s why

Published

32 mins ago

on

December 26, 2019

By

By 2020 we were expecting jetpacks, hoverboards, flying cars and interplanetary travel. But what might actually happen in the next decade is discovering life on other planets.

A Daily Beast report quoted comments from astronomer Seth Shostak at SETI (the Search for Extra-terrestrial Intelligence), predicted that Earth would make contact with another world before 2030.

In 1977, Voyager 1 and 2 were launched into space in different directions, packed with music, documents, and spoken greetings in 55 languages. Voyager 1 has left our solar system and by 2025, it will cease transmitting data as its power supply finally dies.

Continue Reading
 
 