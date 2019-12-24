CNN panel mocks ‘train wreck’ Giuliani for digging into ‘manure’ searching for dirt on Joe Biden
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s booze-fueled interview with New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi is still making waves — and a CNN panel on Tuesday roasted him for continuing to publicly humiliate himself.
In particular, CNN’s Dana Bash was mystified by Giuliani’s explanation for why he was working with now-indicted henchmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, in which the former New York mayor figured they would be fine partners because they had never been convicted of crimes.
“They’ve been indicted for crimes!” she said.
CNN’s John Avlon, who formerly worked as a speechwriter for Giuliani, said his former boss seems to sincerely believe that his “investigation” into former Vice President Joe Biden will prove to be justified. However, he also expressed severe doubts about whether that would really be the case.
“He certainly does think he’s going to be vindicated, but it reminds me of one of Ronald Reagan’s favorite jokes about a boy who comes across a pile of manure and digs into it. The eternal optimist, he says, ‘There must be a pony in here.'”
CNN’s Bianna Golodryga said it was remarkable to compare the way Giuliani was viewed two decades ago, when he was seen as “America’s mayor,” to the way he’s seen now during his “train wreck” interviews.
Watch the video below.
