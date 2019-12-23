Quantcast
‘I know how not to commit crimes!’ Rudy Giuliani goes off the rails during booze-fueled interview

Published

1 min ago

on

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani sat down for an interview with New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi in which he downed Bloody Marys and railed against federal investigators who seem to be hot on his trail.

During brunch at The Mark, a five-star hotel on East 77th Street in New York, Giuliani fumed about the federal prosecutors at the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York who are reportedly investigating him for a wide assortment of potential crimes.

“If they think I committed a crime, they’re out of their minds,” Giuliani told Nuzzi. “I’ve been doing this for fifty years. I know how not to commit crimes. And if they think I’ve lost my integrity, maybe they’ve lost theirs in their insanity over hating Trump, with some of the things they did that I never would’ve tolerated when I was U.S. Attorney.”

Giuliani then accused the prosecutors at SDNY of being “a Trump-deranged bunch of silly New York liberals,” and said they are “idiots” for reportedly investigating his activities in Ukraine.

Giuliani also ordered and consumed at least two Bloody Marys during the course of the interview, and Nuzzi reports that the waiter at The Mark’s restaurant was not surprised when the former New York mayor asked about them.

“Yes, sir, and I know you love them,” the waiter said when Giuliani inquired if they still made “wonderful” Bloody Marys.

CVS falsely accuses Latino man of stealing — and his wife gets hospitalized when they refuse to fill her meds: lawsuit

Published

29 mins ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

A family in California has filed a lawsuit against CVS after one of its stores falsely accused them of shoplifting and refused to fill their medications, which resulted in one family member being taken to the hospital.

The Stockton Record reports that Vincent Mares and his wife, Lorina Fermaint, went to their local CVS earlier this year to pick up Fermaint's prescription for asthma medicine.

However, a worker at the store soon told her that they could not fill her prescription because her husband had supposedly shoplifted from their store.

‘Hard news’ anchor at Fox busted asking Trump’s Treasury Department for favors

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

On Monday, the Hollywood Reporter revealed that Bret Baier, a "hard news" anchor for Fox News' "Special Report," asked President Donald Trump's Treasury Department for special treatment.

Specifically, emails provided to the Reporter by nonprofit group Democracy Forward show Baier asked Treasury officials for his family and a family friend to be granted a tour of the U.S. Mint — a request that was promptly granted.

"If it doesn't work — don't worry about it," wrote Baier to former Treasury spokesman Tony Sayegh. "Meant to request last week. Don't spend too much time on it. If you can point us to someone — and it's easy — great. If not — no worries. Thanks."

Jerry Falwell Jr. tells GOP Christmas party: ‘2020 will be Hiroshima and Nagasaki for the Dems’

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. claimed over the weekend that the 2020 election "'will be Hiroshima and Nagasaki" for the Democrats.

Falwell revealed the remarks while visiting President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago for Christmas, according to reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

“I told the crowd at the Palm Beach GOP Christmas/Hanukkah party tonight that I predict the 2020 election will be Hiroshima and Nagasaki for the Dems!” Falwell said.

He later added: “The impeachment by the Democrats was their Pearl Harbor.”

Donald Trump posing with Jerry Falwell Jr. and his family at Mar-a-Lago. On Thursday, Falwell tweeted, “I told the crowd at the Palm Beach GOP Christmas/Hanukkah party tonight that I predict the 2020 election will be Hiroshima and Nagasaki for the Dems!” pic.twitter.com/kmTiV1vO4L

