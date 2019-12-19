CNN’s Berman stunned by Trump press secretary’s attempt to excuse attack on dead congressman

CNN’s John Berman on Thursday buried White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham after she made excuses for President Donald Trump attacking yet another dead lawmaker.

During a campaign rally on Wednesday night, the president insinuated that the late Rep. John Dingell (D-MI) was suffering in hell, which prompted some groans and boos even from his own supporters.

During an interview with ABC News, Grisham said that the president only attacked the dead lawmaker because he’s a “counter puncher” who will always hit back at people who attack him.

Berman reacted to this with barely concealed horror.

“There is no physical or moral way to counter punch against someone who is dead,” he said.

Turning to guest John Avlon, Berman continued to tear apart Grisham’s excuse for the president’s behavior.

“‘The president is a counter puncher’ — that is the weakest response you can have to a statement like that, particularly when John Dingell didn’t throw a punch,” he said.

“That’s right,” agreed Avlon. “This is what the White House trots out when they don’t have anything. It excuses all manner of sins.”

Watch the video below.