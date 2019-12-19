CNN’s Berman stunned by Trump press secretary’s attempt to excuse attack on dead congressman
CNN’s John Berman on Thursday buried White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham after she made excuses for President Donald Trump attacking yet another dead lawmaker.
During a campaign rally on Wednesday night, the president insinuated that the late Rep. John Dingell (D-MI) was suffering in hell, which prompted some groans and boos even from his own supporters.
During an interview with ABC News, Grisham said that the president only attacked the dead lawmaker because he’s a “counter puncher” who will always hit back at people who attack him.
Berman reacted to this with barely concealed horror.
“There is no physical or moral way to counter punch against someone who is dead,” he said.
Turning to guest John Avlon, Berman continued to tear apart Grisham’s excuse for the president’s behavior.
“‘The president is a counter puncher’ — that is the weakest response you can have to a statement like that, particularly when John Dingell didn’t throw a punch,” he said.
“That’s right,” agreed Avlon. “This is what the White House trots out when they don’t have anything. It excuses all manner of sins.”
Watch the video below.
CNN
Rick Santorum put on the spot as he’s asked to defend GOP lawmaker comparing Trump to Jesus
An uncomfortable Rick Santorum was put on the spot on Thursday morning when CNN host Alisyn Camerota tried to get him to defend a House Republican who compared Donald Trump to Jesus Christ facing crucifixion.
Appearing with Democratic strategist Jennifer Psaki, the former Republican senator grimaced when Camerota brought up the comments made by Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), who lectured his House colleagues, telling them, "When Jesus was falsely accused of Treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers. During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus, than Democrats have afforded this president in this process.”
CNN
CNN’s Berman stunned by Trump press secretary’s attempt to excuse attack on dead congressman
CNN's John Berman on Thursday buried White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham after she made excuses for President Donald Trump attacking yet another dead lawmaker.
During a campaign rally on Wednesday night, the president insinuated that the late Rep. John Dingell (D-MI) was suffering in hell, which prompted some groans and boos even from his own supporters.
CNN
Lindsey Graham blasted for hypocrisy as CNN’s Avlon plays old clips of him demanding impeachment witnesses
On CNN Thursday, fact-checker John Avlon broke down the key talking points of Republican lawmakers in the run-up to the vote to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — and laid out their falsehoods and absurdity.
"Yesterday was a big day in which a lot of politicians acted pretty small," said Avlon. "There were lies, loathing, and plenty hypocrisy to go round under the Capitol dome. Let's start with Louie Gohmert, who had a Kremlin-backed line."
"Stop the investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and Ukraine into the corruption of Ukraine interference into U.S. election in 2016," said Gohmert in the clip.