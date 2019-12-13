Crazed ‘MAGA mom’ interrupts MSNBC live shot to rant about impeachment ‘coup’
MSNBC’s Garrett Haake struggled to maintain his focus after a Trump supporter interrupted his live shot from the U.S. Capitol to report on the impeachment process.
Shortly after the House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment, Texas realtor Trisha Hope — a self-described “MAGA mom” who peddles books compiling President Donald Trump’s tweets — set off with her cell phone and recorded herself pestering lawmakers and reporters in the Capitol corridors.
First she berated Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), saying the late Democratic lawmaker Barbara Jordan would be “rolling over in her grave” watching her performance during impeachment hearings, and then encountered Haake.
“He’s a coup master is what he is, he’s a coup master,” Hope shouted, as a producer tried to usher her away from the reporter. “I can speak, it’s free speech. Don’t you touch me. He’s a coup master, he has nothing to do with impeachment — it’s a coup. It’s a great, big, fat coup. That’s what it is, it’s a coup, we all know it’s a coup. They fooled no one, they fooled absolutely no one.”
“Look at this, the media’s running from a citizen,” Hope continued. “Aren’t they supposed to be asking us how we feel instead of telling us how we feel? Isn’t that what they’re supposed to be doing? They can’t do it, though. They can’t do it because they’re a bunch of liars.”
Haake can be seen motioning for the photographer to follow him away from Hope, as he continues speaking, and host Nicolle Wallace laughs as the reporter moves around the corridor to avoid the disruption.
“We’re with you, Garrett,” she said, laughing. “You keep moving.”
Props to @GarrettHaake and his team for not flinching as a woman interrupted his live shot outside the impeachment hearing room and started criticizing the media for “participating in the coup.” pic.twitter.com/VHDCuxMD03
— Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) December 13, 2019
