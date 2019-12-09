‘Cult is strong’: Internet mocks impeachment hearings protestor screaming ‘Trump is innocent!’ as ‘next press secretary’

Monday morning’s House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearings were kicked off with screaming from an out-of-control protestor yelling. ““We know who committed the crimes, and it wasn’t Trump! Trump is innocent!” The man, dressed in a suit, took up about 40 seconds of the committee’s time as he screeched, “Americans are sick of your impeachment scam!” while being dragged out of the room.

The flailing protestor spouted typical Fox News lies, including that Democrats are working to impeach this president “because they don’t like him.”

“Americans are sick of your impeachment scam! Trump is innocent!” — House Judiciary’s impeachment hearing is immediately interrupted by a pro-Trump protester. pic.twitter.com/bbcguyKLFF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 9, 2019

Some news outlets identified the protestor as InfoWars host Owen Shroyer.

