‘Devastating’: Morning Joe panel digs into Fox News poll numbers showing growing desire to dump Trump

Published

5 mins ago

on

Looking at the numbers in a Fox News poll released over the weekend that showed increasing support for the impeachment of Donald Trump, “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough pulled out some highlights that he claimed should be causing panic in the Oval office.

In a word, the host called the newly released numbers “devastating.”

“In the latest Fox News poll, 50 percent of registered voters think the president should be impeached and removed from office,” co-host Mika Brezinski read. “Up one point since October. 4 percent think he should be impeached but not removed from office and 41 percent do not think he should be impeached at all.”

“Fifty-three percent think President Trump abused the power of his office, 38 percent do not. 48 percent think he obstructed Congress. 34 percent do not,” she continued. “And when looking at other charges, House Democrats could have brought forward as articles of impeachment against the president, 50 percent think that President Trump obstructed justice, 37 percent do not, and 45 percent think the president committed bribery, 37 percent do not. Overall pretty devastating numbers for the president.”

“They are devastating up and down the line,” Scarborough chimed in. “My gosh, you look at all of the numbers. I’m still stunned by the top number; 50 percent still want him impeached and removed from office, only 41 percent don’t. You know, 4 percent want him impeached but not removed.”

“Those are devastating numbers,” he repeated. “Bill Clinton never got into the 30’s on impeachment and it just — I just think about the Republicans that have been running around telling everybody, and also the Trump hacks who work for online newspapers running around writing columns saying that this has been horrible for the Democrats and Nancy Pelosi. Those numbers are devastating up and down the line for any politician, Republican or Democrat alike.”

Watch below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Mitch McConnell’s multitude of political sins revealed in distressing profile

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 16, 2019

By

Mitch McConnell finally has the power he’s longed for since he was a 22-year-old intern for Sen. John Sherman, but his ruthless march to become Senate majority leader has seen him abandon almost all of his stated principles — and earned him a lot of enemies.

The Kentucky Republican has been unpopular in his home state for years, but last summer saw his approval rating plunge to 18 percent after MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough tarred and feathered him with the nickname “Moscow Mitch,” and he’s increasingly seen as “the man who sold America,” reported Rolling Stone.

Trump aides living in fear president will blow up their impeachment strategy: report

Published

33 mins ago

on

December 16, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's aides are looking at the Senate impeachment trial as an opportunity to show they can work together and not get torn apart by infighting and power struggles.

White House officials have settled into specific roles as the House wraps up its impeachment inquiry, and White House counsel Pat Cipollone will lead the president's defense in a Senate trial Republicans hope to make as quick and drama-free as possible, reported Politico.

