Devin Nunes tied further to Trump’s Ukraine scheme after new Giuliani phone calls revealed
As more and more details emerge in the wake of the release of the House report on their impeachment inquiry, Just Security‘s Kate Brannen highlighted in a series of tweets new revelations about communications between Rudy Giuliani and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA):
There is news in this House Intel report.
It contains new evidence of phone calls between Giuliani and Nunes back in April. pic.twitter.com/veEeY2chaC
— Kate Brannen (@K8brannen) December 3, 2019
— Kate Brannen (@K8brannen) December 3, 2019
The House Intelligence Committee obtained phone records that shed new light on possible coordination between Giuliani, Nunes, his staff, Kash Patel (his former staffer), John Solomon, Parnas and possibly the president. pic.twitter.com/19Mm4l0qaw
— Kate Brannen (@K8brannen) December 3, 2019
Phone records show direct contact between Parnas and Nunes staffer (and former NSC staffer) Derek Harvey.
(Always read the footnotes.) pic.twitter.com/z0Stj31DdS
— Kate Brannen (@K8brannen) December 3, 2019
Rudy and Nunes having trouble connecting on April 10! pic.twitter.com/NCCVGTKBnP
— Kate Brannen (@K8brannen) December 3, 2019
More phone records than I can screen shot. Pages 157-159.
— Kate Brannen (@K8brannen) December 3, 2019
Things get extra weird when OMB starts calling Rudy.
Here’s a 13-minute call in April between OMB and Rudy. (Note: This much earlier than the hold was place on the security assistance.) pic.twitter.com/vLcPqOn3Mf
— Kate Brannen (@K8brannen) December 3, 2019
You can read the full report here.
Rudy Giuliani opened Trump up to a racketeering investigation with his ‘organized crime scheme’: Ex-FBI official
When Rudy Giuliani served as the United States Attorney in the Southern District of New York, he pioneered the use of a federal anti-racketeering law to go after the mafia. But now, that same law may be used to go after Giuliani and his associates.
The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act was passed by Congress to as a mechanism for prosecutors to go after people who order crimes as part of a criminal syndicate, but do not necessarily carry out the crimes themselves.
Federal obstruction of justice, bribery, fraud, embezzlement and money laundering can each count as two of the necessary predicate offenses allowing a RICO case, as can violations of state laws against bribery and extortion.
Mike Pompeo reaches out to Charles Koch and Sheldon Adelson for possible Senate run: report
In an effort to "gauge interest" in a potential run for an open Senate seat in Kansas for 2020, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has reportedly reached out to GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson. Pompeo has also reached out to Charles Koch and other donors affiliated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), McClatchy reports.
The level of donor support sought by Pompeo "far exceeds what would be necessary to secure a Senate seat in deep red Kansas," according to McClatchy. Pompeo is expected to win easily should he enter the race.
According to GOP Sen. Pat Roberts, whose seat Pompeo is potentially vying for, between $10 million and $12 million would be needed to be raised to run a successful campaign.
WATCH: Crazy video of a North Carolina politician attempting to pull rank on a cop during corn dog incident
Authorities in South Carolina on Tuesday released body camera footage of a North Carolina politician shouting at a police officer.
The video showed a Concord, North Carolina politician shouting at a police officer in South Carolina -- who remained remarkably calm during the interaction.
“I am the f*cking mayor pro tem of the city of Concord," King shouted.
“I don’t care," the officer replied.
But King continued in the stop, which somehow involved a corn dog.
“You are f*cking out of line, I have done nothing to you and I have just gotten a corn dog and you can kiss my a**," King said.