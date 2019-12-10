Did Trump just signal he may fire ‘current’ FBI director hours before meeting Russian foreign minister?

President Donald Trump attacked his FBI director hours ahead of his White House meeting with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, and other social media users noticed a big coincidence.

The president turned on Christopher Wray in an early morning Twitter rant after the FBI director broke with Attorney General William Barr and agreed the Justice Department’s inspector general had found no evidence of wrongdoing at the start of the Russia probe.

I don’t know what report current Director of the FBI Christopher Wray was reading, but it sure wasn’t the one given to me. With that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the FBI, which is badly broken despite having some of the greatest men & women working there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

Other Twitter users recalled the last time Trump blasted his own FBI director.

Each time Trump meets with Russian diplomats on American soil he attacks the FBI Director. First James Comey and now Christopher Wray. Interesting coincidence… — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) December 10, 2019

Trump is meeting today with the same Russian official he met with the day after he fired the last FBI director, and here he seems to suggest the current FBI director may have a short shelflife. https://t.co/wJYITn6LxG — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 10, 2019

“Current director of the FBI” doesn’t have a reassuring ring to it https://t.co/PKeNdfPfQf — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) December 10, 2019

I was texting this morning with a number of Trump officials, current and past, about this very question – the remarkable fact that Trump hasn’t fired Chris Wray. Most think he would like to but can’t stomach the trouble of firing another FBI director. https://t.co/Zu3IerWlup — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) December 10, 2019

Recall that the actual story of the FBI and the 2016 election is James Comey violated DOJ policy to hurt Clinton’s campaign so egregiously that this was the fake pretext Trump used to fire him in an failed effort to prevent exposure of his National Security Advisor’s crimes. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) December 10, 2019

For everyone who says ignore the tweets, this is very much the stakes of impeachment: whether Trump’s three year campaign to turn every instrument of government into his personal protection squad succeeds. https://t.co/lt4UKwoZWn — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) December 10, 2019

There is no small chance that Trump’s aides just printed out a bunch of Bongino Report headlines and pictures of him looking “tough” instead of the actual report https://t.co/NJm4h8RA1A — Brian Tashman (@briantashman) December 10, 2019

congrats to new fbi director dan bongino https://t.co/5dZhPY1pKG — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) December 10, 2019

Congratulations to Acting FBI Director Mick Mulvaney. https://t.co/snjFkFa928 — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) December 10, 2019

This is how disinformation works. The president invents conspiracy theories which are amplified by Fox News & Republicans trying to get on Fox News. Then, a neutral report debunks the conspiracy theories, but they all just lie and pretend it vindicates them instead. Rinse, repeat https://t.co/qKqM5jil3B — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) December 10, 2019

Well, since yours is the one written in crayon using simple pictograms, I think we know why. https://t.co/bmI7dkQd6W — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 10, 2019