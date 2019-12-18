Donald Trump Jr now under federal investigation for killing endangered sheep during Mongolian trophy hunt: report

Donald Trump, Jr. is facing an investigation by his father’s administration over a trophy hunting trip in Mongolia of endangered sheep.

“The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it will review allegations that Donald Trump Jr., may have illegally killed a rare sheep during a recent trip to Mongolia and imported parts of the animal back to the U.S.,” Roll Call reported Wednesday.

“Animal conservation activists said President Donald Trump’s eldest son may have violated a federal wildlife anti-trafficking law after ProPublica reported last week that he shot and killed an argali sheep without proper permits during a personal trip in August,” the publication noted. “The Mongolian government issued a permit for hunting the sheep after the fact, and it’s unclear what happened to the animal after it was killed, according to the report.”

The president’s eldest son was harshly criticized for killing an endangered species.

“A spokesperson for Trump Jr. on Tuesday provided a statement to CQ Roll Call denying allegations of wrongdoing related to the hunting permit. In the statement, which was also provided to ProPublica, the spokesperson said the hunting trip was purchased in 2015 at a National Rifle Association auction before his father announced his presidential campaign and all permits were secured through a third party hunting group,” Roll Call noted. “Trump Jr.’s spokesperson declined to comment on whether any argali animal parts were imported to the U.S.”

BREAKING: Following CREW records requests, US Fish and Wildlife Service said it will investigate allegations that Donald Trump Jr. may have illegally killed a rare sheep during a recent trip to Mongolia and imported parts of the animal back to the US.https://t.co/xqYcVsMtAx — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) December 18, 2019