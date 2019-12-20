Evangelical Christians ‘already made a deal with the Devil’ in 2015: Rick Wilson

Former Republican Rick Wilson responded to the Christianity Today editorial by saying that the Evangelical Christian community has already “made a deal with the Devil” when they endorsed Donald Trump in 2015.

The editorial warned the evangelical community that they risk looking like hypocrites for choosing politics over morality.

During an MSNBC discussion, Wilson said that evangelicals have already entered a world where they’re not only willing but eager to compromise their morality to get judges.

“I’ve been sort of a skeptic about the impact of this editorial because I think evangelicals have entered a phase of their political behavior where they seek the political worldly ends through whatever modality we can get them and they’ve made their deal with the devil in the form of Donald Trump,” said Wilson. “I don’t think they’re going to abandon Trump over this article, although I think the article speaks eloquently and powerfully to a lot of his deficiencies from the perspective of believers.”

A full 81 percent of Evangelical Christians voted for Trump in 2016

MSNBC contributor Bret Stephens called the attempt “a day late and a dollar short” because Trump’s “moral character was fully on display in 2016, and most evangelicals voted for him on partisan reasons.”

He called Trump’s “character” just as questionable now as it was in 2016, noting that it was the same they lambasted Bill Clinton for 20 years before.

“I’m glad the editorial was written. It will set a marker in history,” he continued. “They should have been shouting from the rooftops back in 2015 when the Trump bubble was only starting to float.”

During the debate over impeachment, Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) compared Trump to Jesus Christ being crucified, which prompted MSNBC host Chris Jansing to wonder how that would be perceived if a Democrat was compared to a religious figure.

“Chris, this is a degenerate gambler who owned casinos, cavorted with porn stars, is a multiple adulterer,” said Wilson. “There is nothing about Donald Trump’s character that is redeeming in any way whatsoever. Except that he is the avatar of the grievances and anger of a lot of the folks in the evangelical community who decided, they feel as if their lives are so under threat that they have to make this enormous compromise with a man who is fundamental, almost most definitionally an anti-Christian figure. And Donald Trump, by the way, is not an evangelical, he’s not a religious person. He’s a guy who, as he said, reads the Bible and couldn’t quote a single passage from it for his life. They made this decision a long time ago. I just don’t see how they change that at this point.”

