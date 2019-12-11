Ex-Bush official shreds Barr for serving Trump’s ‘authoritarian’ ambitions
MSNBC’s Elise Jordan busted Attorney General William Barr’s hypocrisy on surveillance.
The “Morning Joe” contributor and former White House official in the George W. Bush administration, where Barr also served — and helped build the surveillance state before going on to work for telecommunications companies that turned over customer data to the government.
“There’s so much hypocrisy in abundance, heaps of it, that’s it hard to know where to start,” Jordan said. “When you have Bill Barr lecturing about warrantless surveillance, that I believe as general counsel to Verizon, he worked hand-in-hand with the government to implement, yet now he’s up on his pedestal, suddenly a libertarian crusader.”
Jordan exposed the essential lie at the heart of Barr’s complaints about supposed civil rights violations against Trump and his associates.
“You look at all the through lines of what’s happening right now, and what connects is authoritarianism,” she said, “the desire for authoritarian continuity among Donald Trump and all of his enablers. That’s the through line. It’s not a fight for liberty, it’s not a fight for the rule of law.”
“You see Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and what he’s done at the State Department,” Jordan added. “You see how State Department officials who are career servants speaking out, what happens when they speak out. You look at the Department of Defense and the war criminals that have been pardoned by this president, upending military discipline and the values that so many of our servicemen and women hold dear just because ‘dear leader’ says this is our value system now.”
Internet slams ‘disgusting’ Donald Trump Jr. after he skates for killing endangered Mongolian sheep
According to new reports, Donald Trump Jr. illegally shot and killed an endangered argali sheep on a taxpayer-funded hunting trip in Western Mongolia in August — and the Mongolian government retroactively gave him a permit rather than tread on the toes of the U.S. government.
The report was met with outrage on social media, with commenters blasting Trump Jr.'s bloodthirst for endangered animals and the wealth and privilege that allowed him to kill them with no accountability. Some even compared it to the right-wing outrage about Hunter Biden being given a free position on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma.
Roman Polanski blames Harvey Weinstein for rape accusation and says media ‘making me a monster’
Film director Roman Polanski has spoken out for the first time since another woman accused him of rape, declaring that the media are "trying to make me into a monster".
And in an extraordinary twist he blamed Harvey Weinstein for his woes, in an interview with Paris Match magazine published Wednesday.
He claimed the disgraced Hollywood mogul tried to brand him a "child rapist" to stop him winning an Oscar in 2003 for "The Pianist".
Polanski -- a fugitive from US justice since 1978 after he admitted the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl -- also dismissed the latest rape allegations against him as "absurd".
‘This is a lie’: Lisa Page pummels Trump for telling blatant falsehoods about her at crazed rally
Former FBI attorney Lisa Page on Wednesday called out President Donald Trump for once again lying about her at one of his political rallies.
On Tuesday night, Trump told supporters in Pennsylvania that Page supposedly had to file a restraining order against former FBI agent Peter Strzok, with whom she'd had a relationship during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Trump hedged his claim by telling his supporters, "That's what I heard, I don't know if it's true."
Page, however, took to Twitter to shred the president for repeating a blatant falsehood.
"This is a lie," she wrote. "Nothing like this ever happened. I wish we had a president who knew how to act like one."