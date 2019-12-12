Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-GOP lawmaker Sean Duffy cornered by CNN’s Camerota: Should Trump keep using foreign help to get re-elected

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday morning, CNN “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota confronted former GOP lawmaker Sean Duffy (R-WI) — now a CNN contributor himself — over whether he would approve of Donald Trump using his position of power to press foreign governments for help with his re-election after the ex-Congressman said he saw nothing wrong with the president’s Ukraine phonecall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Appearing on a panel with former GOP Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA), Duffy tried to dismiss the pending impeachment of the president by using polls showing a decline in support for the expected Senate trial — only to have host Camerota shoot them down saying they are an outlier by a GOP-related firm that CNN wouldn’t even repeat.

Camerota then put Duffy on the spot.

“Congressman Duffy, if you’re comfortable with what the president asked for on the call and if you think that the polls that you’ve seen suggest that voters in swing states like it, would you like to see him do more of it?” Camerota began. “Because last week Rudy Giuliani was back in Ukraine looking for more information or more dirt that can be used in the 2020 race. Are you comfortable, are you pleased that more of it can happen?”

“Listen, I don’t know what Rudy Giuliani is doing in his 007 action in Ukraine,” Duffy attempted as the CNN host cut him off with, “He’s looking for more dirt at the behest of the president.”

“There’s nothing illegal for an American citizen to go to the Ukraine,” the Republicans replied, with Camerota filling, in, “to dig up dirt for the president. That’s what he’s doing, just be clear, congressman.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Duffy proceeded to  change the topic, returning to polling in his home state of Wisconsin saying voters aren’t interested in impeachment.

“Answer the question, ” Camerota pressed. “If you are comfortable with this and you think the polls are on your side would you like to see the president do more of this and ask for more foreign help for 2020?”

“What I say is, if we have more Joe and Hunter Biden scenarios, I think the president should make sure we investigate it,” he parried while stumbling over his words. “Do I think we have more Democrats trying to impeach a president over what we’ve all heard through this phone call? I don’t think we should. I don’t think Americans like it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is on a rage-tweet spree — posting more than 70 times before 9 am this morning

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

President Donald Trump went on an early morning Twitter rampage Thursday, with dozens of furious tweets and retweets attacking targets ranging from former law enforcement officials, House Democrats, and 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Vox.com's Aaron Rupar did a tally of all the president's tweets and found that he had posted 68 times as of 8:52 a.m. Since then, the president has blasted out four additional retweets, bringing his post total to more than 70 before 9 a.m.

Trump posted two more tweets/retweets while I wrote my tweet. Up to 68 now and counting!

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republican Christians are driving millennials away from organized religion — and this time it’s permanent: report

Published

16 mins ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

The millennial generation has been characterized by a broad skepticism of organized religion, with four in ten millennials claiming to be religiously unaffiliated — almost as many as the number who identify as Christian. This has potential to dramatically impact the future of religion in the country, as millennials are more diverse and more liberal than previous generations and thus the future membership of churches may not be any of those things.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

GOP pounded by outgoing lawmaker Denny Heck in blunt-talking CNN interview: ‘Are there no limits?’

Published

48 mins ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

One week after Rep. Denny Heck (D-WA) announced that he would not run for re-election, he stopped by CNN to discuss the House's expected vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump -- then used some of his time to take some hard shots at the Republican Party.

Speaking with host John Berman, Heck was resolute in stating that Trump broke the law and should be ousted from office, before turning to discuss his surprise announcement where we wrote in a ltter to his fellow lawmakers, "I will never understand how some of my colleagues, in many ways good people, could ignore or deny the president’s unrelenting attack on a free press, his vicious character assassination of anyone who disagreed with him, and his demonstrably very distant relationship with the truth.”

Continue Reading
 
 