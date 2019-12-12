Ex-GOP lawmaker Sean Duffy cornered by CNN’s Camerota: Should Trump keep using foreign help to get re-elected

On Thursday morning, CNN “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota confronted former GOP lawmaker Sean Duffy (R-WI) — now a CNN contributor himself — over whether he would approve of Donald Trump using his position of power to press foreign governments for help with his re-election after the ex-Congressman said he saw nothing wrong with the president’s Ukraine phonecall.

Appearing on a panel with former GOP Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA), Duffy tried to dismiss the pending impeachment of the president by using polls showing a decline in support for the expected Senate trial — only to have host Camerota shoot them down saying they are an outlier by a GOP-related firm that CNN wouldn’t even repeat.

Camerota then put Duffy on the spot.

“Congressman Duffy, if you’re comfortable with what the president asked for on the call and if you think that the polls that you’ve seen suggest that voters in swing states like it, would you like to see him do more of it?” Camerota began. “Because last week Rudy Giuliani was back in Ukraine looking for more information or more dirt that can be used in the 2020 race. Are you comfortable, are you pleased that more of it can happen?”

“Listen, I don’t know what Rudy Giuliani is doing in his 007 action in Ukraine,” Duffy attempted as the CNN host cut him off with, “He’s looking for more dirt at the behest of the president.”

“There’s nothing illegal for an American citizen to go to the Ukraine,” the Republicans replied, with Camerota filling, in, “to dig up dirt for the president. That’s what he’s doing, just be clear, congressman.”

Duffy proceeded to change the topic, returning to polling in his home state of Wisconsin saying voters aren’t interested in impeachment.

“Answer the question, ” Camerota pressed. “If you are comfortable with this and you think the polls are on your side would you like to see the president do more of this and ask for more foreign help for 2020?”

“What I say is, if we have more Joe and Hunter Biden scenarios, I think the president should make sure we investigate it,” he parried while stumbling over his words. “Do I think we have more Democrats trying to impeach a president over what we’ve all heard through this phone call? I don’t think we should. I don’t think Americans like it.”

