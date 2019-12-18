FLASHBACK: Trump chided Pelosi in 2008 for not impeaching Bush for telling lies about Iraq

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will go down as the “worst Speaker” in American history because of her decision to support articles of impeachment against him.

There was a time, however, when Trump believed Pelosi deserved criticism for not impeaching a Republican president.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer has dug up an interview he had with Trump in 2008 in which the future president said that he believed former President George W. Bush deserved to be impeached for telling lies about the war in Iraq.

“I was surprised that [Pelosi] didn’t do more in terms of Bush and going after Bush,” Trump said at the time. “It just seemed like she was really going to look to impeach Bush and get him out of office. Which personally I think would have been a wonderful thing.”

Blitzer at the time expressed surprise that Trump believed that Bush should have been impeached.

“For the war,” Trump replied. “For the war! Well, he lied! He got us into the war with lies!”

