Former Republican Congressman admits he ‘can’t explain’ Ted Cruz: ‘You’d think he’d have more self-respect’
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) appeared on “Meet the Press” Sunday to perpetuate the false narrative that Ukraine hacked the 2016 election, a fact that has been disproven by all of the U.S. intelligence agencies. When asked to explain what Cruz could possibly have been thinking, former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) confessed he has no idea how to explain Cruz.
“So, Charlie, what’s going on here?” asked CNN host Fredricka Whitfield.
After a pause, Democratic panelist Hilary Rosen chuckled. “Yes, Charlie, explain Ted Cruz for us.”
Dent was at a loss.
“Yeah, that would be great,” he began. “I can’t explain it. I mean, after all the things the president said about his wife and his father, I mean, why would he even attempt to defend the indefensible and start peddling these conspiracy theories? We all know what happened here. Everybody knows. Yes, there were people in Ukraine during 2016 that were unhappy that Paul Manafort was involved with Donald Trump’s campaign because he was seen as a pro-Russian guy working for the government. That doesn’t mean they interfered with the election.”
He repeated, “again, Ted Cruz — I can’t explain it. You would think a man like that would have more self-respect.”
Watch the video below:
