George Conway accuses Trump of faking mental incompetence to get out of being impeached

Published

2 mins ago

on

In a late-night tweet on Friday, conservative attorney George Conway, husband of counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, looked at the barrage of tweets sent out by Donald Trump and speculated that the president was trying to give the impression he might not be mentally stable enough to face an impeachment trial.

After the president finally stopped retweeting random commenters complimenting him on how he is doing his job, Conway took to Twitter himself to write: “It’s as though @realDonaldTrump is trying to establish that he’s not mentally competent to stand trial on the articles of impeachment. Too bad for him, though, that there’s no legal basis for a mental competence requirement in the impeachment process. #IMPOTUS.”

You can see the tweet below:


Trump faces evangelical criticism — here’s how he’s trying to control the damage

Published

23 mins ago

on

December 28, 2019

By

Although President Donald Trump was raised Presbyterian and has never been a Christian fundamentalist, far-right white evangelical Protestants have been a key part of his base. Trump obviously realizes that if the 2020 presidential race is close, he is going to need a heavy evangelical turnout — and journalist Rashaan Ayesh, in Axios, outlines the steps he is taking to keep his far-right evangelical supporters energized.

Trump was recently the target of a scathing op-ed by a white evangelical fundamentalist: Christianity Today Editor-In-Chief Mark Galli, who is retiring in January. Regardless, he is generally quite popular among white evangelicals, some of whom are furious with Galli for that op-ed. A group of almost 200 evangelicals signed a letter condemning the op-ed and voicing their support for Trump. And according to Ayesh, Trump is doing everything he can to keep it that way.

Trump ‘increasingly agitated’ during his vacation as Pelosi holds his impeachment trial over his head: CNN

Published

44 mins ago

on

December 28, 2019

By

According to a CNN correspondent covering Donald Trump as he spends the end of the year holidays in Florida, the very aggravated president has been taking to Twitter to express his frustration with the slow pace of beginning his Senate impeachment trial.

Speaking with "New Day" hosts Victor Blackwell and Christi Paul, CNN's Sarah Westwood said the president has been quizzing aides and friends about a defense strategy as he faces charges contained in two articles of impeachment.

With host Blackwell pointing out, "President Trump is on vacation, but you wouldn't know if you checked his Twitter feed. Over the holiday, he's been launching attacks on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the whistle-blower," Westwood agreed the president is obsessed with his coming trial.

