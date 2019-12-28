George Conway accuses Trump of faking mental incompetence to get out of being impeached

In a late-night tweet on Friday, conservative attorney George Conway, husband of counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, looked at the barrage of tweets sent out by Donald Trump and speculated that the president was trying to give the impression he might not be mentally stable enough to face an impeachment trial.

After the president finally stopped retweeting random commenters complimenting him on how he is doing his job, Conway took to Twitter himself to write: “It’s as though @realDonaldTrump is trying to establish that he’s not mentally competent to stand trial on the articles of impeachment. Too bad for him, though, that there’s no legal basis for a mental competence requirement in the impeachment process. #IMPOTUS.”

You can see the tweet below: