Germans think Trump is bigger threat to world peace than dictators as he becomes a global laughing stock
Germans believe that President Donald Trump is a bigger threat to global peace than several world leaders accused of regularly violating the human rights of those within their own borders, according to the results of a new poll.
This article was originally published at Salon
The survey, conducted by YouGov, reveals that Germans believe Trump poses a significantly bigger threat to world peace than North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Some 41 percent of Germans think Trump is the most dangerous, followed by Kim at 17 percent, Khamenei and Putin at 8 percent and Xi at 7 percent.
The latest results are similar to those reported in past polls. In a similar YouGov survey conducted last year, 48 percent of Germans surveyed said Trump presented the greatest hurdle to global peace, followed by Kim and Putin. That poll, notably, did not include Xi or Khamenei as options.
Earlier this year, YouGov posed a similar question to Americans of all ages: Who do you think is more dangerous — Trump, Kim, Putin, Xi or Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro? Though voters ages 18 to 91, including Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, baby boomers and the Silent Generation, tend to vote differently, the poll found that voters across every generation considered Trump to be the biggest threat to world peace over Kim, Putin, Xi or Maduro.
The most recent poll surveyed 2,000 people between Dec. 16-18. It comes three weeks after Trump found himself as the laughing stock of his peers. A widely-circulated video showed several world leaders — including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson — mocking him at the NATO summit in London.
White woman’s racist tirade caught on camera in crazed parking lot confrontation
A white woman's racist rant was caught on camera this week after she had a public meltdown over what was apparently a disputed parking spot.
At the start of the video, which appears to have been filmed in Ontario, Canada, the woman can be seen calling an Asian woman a "f*cking ch*nk" before berating her for not properly using her directional blinker when she turned into a parking spot.
"Guess what -- even in China they have signal lights!" she shouted. "That's what you do when you see a signal! It's called, you use it!"
The white woman also ran up to the woman filming her and tried to punch the phone out of her hand. When the white woman approached the Asian woman again, she apparently stuck out her leg to prevent her to slapping her again.
Woman saved by McDonald’s employees when she mouthed ‘help’ and ‘call 911’
She picked the right McDonald’s.
A woman in distress walked up to the counter of a McDonald’s restaurant in Lodi, California, and the employees there literally saved her life. Instead of the usual customer order of something like “I’ll have the #2 meal please,” the woman mouthed “help me” and asked the employee to hide her.
According to police, the staff took the situation seriously and might have thwarted a human trafficking case just in time.
Here’s what the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook about the situation:
Breaking Banner
Whining billionaires are seemingly everywhere now — and Trump is the most self-pitying of all
The Great Recession expanded wealth inequality worse than ever before, but instead of shaming billionaires into sharing -- the wealthiest Americans loudly complained about the injustice they face.
Billionaire investor Stephen Schwarzman infamously lashed out in 2010 at the Obama administration's 2010 proposal to close the carried interest loophole, comparing the proposed tax increase to Hitler's invasion of Poland -- setting the stage for complaints to come, reported the Washington Post.