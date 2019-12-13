Giuliani brags to Trump about digging up dirt in Ukraine as Rudy’s friends beg him to lay low

Rudy Giuliani took a call from President Donald Trump moments after arriving in New York City from his latest trip to Ukraine, and boasted that he’d dug up more campaign dirt against Joe Biden.

The president called his personal attorney as the plane was still taxiing on the runway Saturday, and Trump asked Giuliani what he’d gotten during his trip to Kyiv and elsewhere in Europe, reported the Wall Street Journal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“More than you can imagine,” Giuliani replied.

The former New York City mayor says he’s putting those new findings in a 20-page report, even as his activity in Ukraine has fallen under scrutiny by federal prosecutors and impeachment investigators.

Friends have begged the 75-year-old Giuliani to lay low and stop going on television while the president faces impeachment, and he remains under investigation by federal prosecutors after his associates Lev Parnas and Igor Froman were indicted as part of the Ukraine scheme.

“Every time he goes on TV, he can’t help but make the argument (for investigations),” one friend told the Journal.

Instead, the former mayor flew to Europe to help produce a TV series with the pro-Trump One America News network focusing on Biden and his son’s activities in Ukraine, which Republican lawmakers brought up repeatedly during impeachment hearings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When he believes he’s right, he loves taking on fights,” said longtime friend Tony Carbonetti.

Giuliani has asked former Ukrainian diplomat Andriy Telizhenko to dig up more dirt on Biden and raise questions about Russian interference in the 2016 election, and he bragged about helping the president’s re-election campaign on his “secret assignment.”

“Just having fun while Dems and friends try to destroy my brilliant career,” Giuliani texted the Journal while overseas.