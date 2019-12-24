Quantcast
Connect with us

Giuliani henchman ‘remains firmly committed to providing his evidence’: Lev Parnas’s attorney

Published

1 min ago

on

Court documents revealed on Christmas Eve that an attorney representing Lev Parnas had filed to withdraw as counsel.

Edward MacMahon cited the defendant’s “financial hardship” as a reason for wanting to leave the defense team.

But Joesph Bondy will continue to represent Parnas and says this will not change their legal strategy.

“This was a decision made in Mr. Parnas’s and Mr. MacMahon’s best interests,” Bondy posted to Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The legal strategy has not changed, and Mr. Parnas remains firmly committed to providing his evidence and testimony to Congress,” he continued.

Bondy added the hashtags #LetLevSpeak and #LevRemembers.

Parnas, a close associate of Donald Trump defense attorney Rudy Giuliani, played a prominent role in the events that resulted in the impeachment of the president.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Space Force claims credit for GPS — days after being established by Trump

Published

58 mins ago

on

December 24, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Friday signed the National Defense Authorization Act, which established the United States Space Force (USSF) as the sixth branch of the armed services.

By Tuesday, the Space Force was already bragging on Twitter about all they do.

"Traveling to grandma's house for holiday dinner tonight? Space Force operators are working around the clock to provide space capabilities like GPS," USSF posted.

GPS, which stands for Global Positioning System, was first launched in 1978. Before Trump established the Space Force, Air Force Space Command (AFSPC) operated the satellite network.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump attends Christmas service at West Palm Beach church

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 24, 2019

By

President Donald Trump spent Christmas Eve attending a church service after a day at one of his golf courses.

Pastor Jimmy Scroggins welcomed the president and Melania Trump to the Family Church-Downtown in West Palm Beach.

“Merry Christmas everybody,” Trump shouted at the press pool.

The Trumps are seated in the third row.

https://twitter.com/ZekeJMiller/status/1209626393144897536

Watch:

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Melania answered NORAD Santa calls by herself — after Trump’s blunder last Christmas

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 24, 2019

By

Melania Trump Santa Hat

Melania Trump answered calls to the NORAD Santa tracking hotline by herself this year, according to reports.

"In past years the press pool has been in the room as the President and First Lady answered a few calls into the NORAD Santa tracker hotline. This year the press secretary just sent a statement," NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith reported.

Kate Bennett, who covers the East Wing for CNN, thought it might be related to Trump's flub last Christmas.

"Never forget last year when Trump said to one child he called, 'Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at 7 it's marginal, right?'" Bennett reminded.

Continue Reading
 
 