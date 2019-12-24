Giuliani henchman Parnas gets dumped by one of his lawyers — who cites his ‘diminished’ funds

Lev Parnas, a henchman of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, has lost one of his lawyers.

Courthouse News’ Adam Klasfeld reports that attorney Edward MacMahon has filed a request to withdraw from Parnas’s defense less than three months after Parnas was arrested and charged with multiple campaign finance violations.

In his request, MacMahon claimed that Parnas’s “apparent ability to fund his defense has diminished,” while also arguing that it would cause Parnas “financial hardship” to continue being represented by more than one attorney.

Attorney Joseph Bondy will stay on as Parnas’s defense attorney, however.

Klasfeld notes that MacMahon’s withdrawal from Parnas’s legal defense comes “shortly after federal prosecutors accused Parnas of secret financing to the tune of $1 million from Dmytro Firtash, via the oligarch’s attorney to Parnas’ wife.”

Prosecutors allege that Parnas tried to conceal the $1 million payment to them, although Firtash’s attorney said last week that he merely “lent” the money to the Giuliani henchman to help fund the purchase of a house in Florida.