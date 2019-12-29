Giuliani unleashes unhinged attack on de Blasio after Hanukkah party stabbings

Rudy Giuliani, who still sees himself as a crime-fighting New York City mayor after taking a job as Donald Trump’s conspiracy-seeking lawyer and defender, lashed out at current New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio on Sunday afternoon in the wake of a Hanukkah party stabbing spree that left five injured.
Hours after the president finally got around to expressing condolences to the victims while finishing up a round of golf at Trump International Golf Club in Florida, Giuliani took to Twitter to blame de Blasio for only being a part-time mayor.
“The rise in anti-Semitic violence in NYC is something that could have been stopped at a much earlier stage if the City had a Mayor who embraced the Broken Windows Theory, or at the least, a Mayor who worked full time & paid attention to what was going on,” Giulini wrote.
Giulkini’s reference to the “Broken Windows Theory” is in reference to a belief that stopping vandalism can lead to a propensity to commit greater crimes at a later date — although the correlation to the stabbing was not explained by the former mayor.
Nonetheless, ou can see the tweet below:
