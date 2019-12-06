Quantcast
Connect with us

Giuliani walloped for claim Trump has constitutional duty to pressure Ukraine to probe Biden

Published

1 min ago

on

Rudy Giuliani claimed President Donald Trump had a constitutional obligation to carry out the Ukraine scheme, and was quickly drowned in mockery.

The president’s personal attorney jumped to an unusual legal conclusion based on Article II, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution to defend Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating Joe Biden — which Giuliani is continuing to pursue this week in a visit to Kyiv.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Presidential Legal Obligations 101,” Giuliani tweeted. “Art 2, Sec. 3 of the US Constitution obligates the President to investigate and ask for investigations of corruption in countries we provide funds to. Who ever heard of a president being impeached for carrying out his constitutional mandate?”

Giuliani’s tweet failed to persuade other Twitter users.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here is how Nancy Pelsoi is outplaying Trump on impeachment

Published

2 mins ago

on

December 6, 2019

By

During a CNN "New Day" discussion on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) upbraiding a former Fox News reporter on Thursday for accusing her of hating Donald Trump, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman explained that the California Democrat has been one step ahead of the president when it comes to the ongoing impeachment proceedings.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Morning Joe drops a Rust Belt bomb on Trump now that impeachment is a reality

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 6, 2019

By

"Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mike Brezinski kicked off Friday morning with bad news for Donald Trump about recent polling in the battleground Rust Belt states showing his re-election prospects crumbling even if he does survive impeachment ouster.

"You go through new Morning Consult Trump approval ratings, and it really shows how unpopular he is," host Scarborough began. "And in some of these states they show how impeachment is really either keeping him from gaining momentum with all the money he's wasting and it's not moving anything."

"Ohio, he's minus five," he explained. "Pennsylvania, minus seven, underwater. Iowa underwater, minus 13. Minnesota, underwater, minus 13. And the biggest two for last: Wisconsin, minus 14 and Michigan minus 14."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

What’s wrong with Trump’s Republican Party? It springs from the twin roots of political evil

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 6, 2019

By

On the Thursday of the second week of the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment hearings, former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara had a special guest on his weekly podcastCarl Bernstein. It was Bernstein, with fellow Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward, whose reporting broke open the story of how the Committee to Re-elect the President burglarized Democratic Party headquarters at the Watergate office building in Washington, D.C.  That reporting and the impeachment hearings that followed eventually forced President Richard Nixon to resign in disgrace in 1974. Bharara wanted to hear about what differences Bernstein sees between the Nixon impeachment proceedings and Donald Trump’s today.

Continue Reading
 
 