Giuliani walloped for claim Trump has constitutional duty to pressure Ukraine to probe Biden

Rudy Giuliani claimed President Donald Trump had a constitutional obligation to carry out the Ukraine scheme, and was quickly drowned in mockery.

The president’s personal attorney jumped to an unusual legal conclusion based on Article II, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution to defend Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating Joe Biden — which Giuliani is continuing to pursue this week in a visit to Kyiv.

“Presidential Legal Obligations 101,” Giuliani tweeted. “Art 2, Sec. 3 of the US Constitution obligates the President to investigate and ask for investigations of corruption in countries we provide funds to. Who ever heard of a president being impeached for carrying out his constitutional mandate?”

Presidential Legal Obligations 101: Art 2, Sec. 3 of the US Constitution obligates the President to investigate and ask for investigations of corruption in countries we provide funds to. Who ever heard of a president being impeached for carrying out his constitutional mandate? — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 6, 2019

Giuliani’s tweet failed to persuade other Twitter users.

If this was all on the up and up, why did the Attorney General want nothing to do with it? Why did the National Security Advisor call it a drug deal? — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) December 6, 2019

Gee Rudy did he engage American Law Enforcement to do this or did he do it another way? — Sunny Skyes (@SunnySkyes53) December 6, 2019

Actually the State Dept found they had met the criteria for receiving the money. Investigating corruption is completely different than asking a foreign country to dig up dirt on a political opponent. — Barbara Williams (@oldWVgirl) December 6, 2019

keep tweeting rudy you're doing great — SporkBoots, Zen Netizen (@sporkboot) December 6, 2019

oh dang you're right, I work at the FBI and we just dropped the case against you because of how good your tweets are — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) December 6, 2019

doesn't Article 2, Section 3 have to do with the state of the Union? — Frank Morano (@frankmorano) December 6, 2019

Christ Rudy put your iPhone down for a day. — Michelle Eveleth (@mchellewith3) December 6, 2019

Art. 2, Sec. 3 of the Constitution addresses his obligation to present a State of the Union address to Congress. Perhaps you are referring to the Russians' constitution? — Jean Jeanie (@BeanieJeanatjax) December 6, 2019

And when did a president have his personal lawyer running foreign policy or is it his re-election campaign? — James Powditch (@james_powditch) December 6, 2019

Would a President ask his personal lawyer to investigate?

I'd think a sitting President would use official channels, Official agencies, You know – Do it by the book as the term goes.

I'd hazard a guess they would do it transparently.

I guess that's why this President wont comply. — The Smiling Catassin (@thehmroid) December 6, 2019

Congress had already determined that Ukraine had met it's obligations regarding corruption and had authorized release of the funds. There was nothing to investigate, with the exception of you and Trump. — Cora (@22Coras) December 6, 2019