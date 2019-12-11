Goldman Sachs employees revolt over company’s decision to host Confederate flag-defender Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley is getting some pushback from some Goldman Sachs employees in the wake of comments she made that some interpreted to be a defense of the Confederate flag, Bloomberg reports.
The employees spoke up regarding the former UN ambassador’s scheduled appearance at the firm’s New York offices, and have asked Goldman President John Waldron to cancel the appearance.
Haley came under fire after she gave an interview to conservative radio personality Glenn Beck, where she said the Confederate flag represented “service, sacrifice, and heritage” for some people in her state of South Carolina, adding that the flag was “hijacked” by Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof.
Goldman Sachs has responded by assuring the protesting employees that questions directed to Haley during her appearance will address “difficult topics.”
“We are committed to using the Talks at GS platform to directly explore the views of our guests, particularly on difficult topics,” the company wrote in an email to employees who raised the issue. “John Waldron will ask Ambassador Haley to address her recent comments on the Confederate flag and will share the sentiments of you and others in our community.“
Barr won’t let Trump supporters give up ‘deep state’ conspiracy theories: MSNBC anchor
MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says the Justice Department inspector general's testimony doesn't matter, because the attorney general had already undercut his credibility.
Michael Horowitz, the department's inspector general, told the Senate Judiciary Committee about the findings in his report on the origins of the Russia probe, but Mitchell said Attorney General William Barr made that testimony unnecessary.
"At this stage, everybody is locked into their positions," Mitchell said. "You're never going to persuade the partisans who support the president's conspiracy theories. You see them at the rallies and out on the campaign trail."
Commentary
Here are 5 terrible moments for Trump from IG Horowitz’ Senate Judiciary testimony
Earlier this week, Michael Horowitz — inspector general for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) — delivered his 434-page report on the FBI’s 2016 investigation of Russian interference in the presidential election and possible Russian ties to Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign. And on Wednesday, Horowitz testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The hearing got underway shortly after 10 a.m. EST with a lengthy opening speech from Republican Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, followed by a speech from Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California.
Neither Graham nor Feinstein were critical of Horowitz’ report, but during their questioning of Horowitz, they spun the report in different ways — with Graham jumping through hoops on Trump’s behalf, while Feinstein shot down the conspiracy theory that the FBI spied on Trump’s campaign in 2016.